1-min read

Anand Mahindra Shares 'Innovative' Picture of Kids Playing Carrom on a DIY Board

The internet is delighted to see it and thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing the picture.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 13, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
Anand Mahindra Shares 'Innovative' Picture of Kids Playing Carrom on a DIY Board
Image credits: Twitter.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a picture of some kids playing carrom - but wait, what's so special about that?

The reason behind Mahindra sharing the picture is also unique.

The kids in the picture aren’t playing the game on any regular carrom board. It appears that they have dug a shallow ditch in the soil and drawn a square on it to fashion resembles a carrom board, complete with the lines and pockets! They are seen using bottle caps as strikers and carrom coins in the game.

Mahindra has rightly written that “India has zero poverty of imagination...” while sharing the picture on twitter.

The post has gone viral within hours of being made available online.

It has already been shared across Twitter over 4,000 times and has garnered over 26,000 likes. The inspiring ‘jugaad’ in this picture has impressed the netizens.

"Thank you for sharing sir. Your WA wonder box is like a Pandora's box," a user wrote in the comments section of the post while another termed it as "innovation".

One user also appreciated the creativity of the children. "Beautiful. Young minds are not deterred by constraints or difficulties and find ways to remain happy," he said.

The picture is originally from an earlier 2018 Reddit post.

