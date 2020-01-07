Anand Mahindra Shares 'Sweet' Tale of 94-year-old Chandigarh Woman's 'Startup'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra uses micro blogging site Twitter to share all kinds of inspiring and motivating stories. His latest tweet is no different.

Mahindra took to Twitter, this time to share a story of a 94-year-old woman, Harbhajan Kaur, who makes sweets while her daughter sells them at a nearby market.

When you hear the word ‘start-up’ it brings to mind images of millennials in Silicon Valley or Bengaluru trying to build billion dollar ‘unicorns.’ From now on let’s also include a 94 yr old woman who doesn’t think it’s too late to do a start-up. She’s my entrepreneur of the year https://t.co/N75BxK18z4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 7, 2020

Like most Anand Mahindra tweets, this was too has gone viral. At last count, it was retweeted around 1,000 times.

The woman started selling sweets four years ago and that apparently was the first time when she earned her own money. The story came to Mahindra’s notice after a Twitter user shared a video of her.

A user who goes by the name DrMadhuTeckchandani shared the video. “@anandmahindra 94-year-old, Harbhajan Kaur, from #Chandigarh who started making sweets four years back wanted to fulfill her long-term dream of earning by herself. Here is her story, full of hope and motivation ode! Entrepreneur indeed!”

