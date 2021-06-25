Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Bear Charging at Bikers, Cheeky Caption Wins Internet

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s Twitter timeline is a true delight for the followers as he never fails to impress Twitterati with his social media game on display. He often takes to the microblogging site to share some really amazing content online. On his latest video on Twitter, Mahindra shares a video of a biker’s encounter with a group of bears that has now gone viral on the internet. He also provided a cheeky caption with the suggestion of having a ‘Bear Charging’ indicator for people stuck in situations like this. He tagged his partner brand and motorcycle manufacturer Jawa in the caption. The clip starts off with the breathtaking view of the Nilgiris mountains with the scenery of a tea garden all around.

The biker is seen cruising on his way on the beautiful road before he spots a group of bears standing at one of the turns. Stopping at a distance, he tries to capture the bears in a video and zooms in to give a better look at them. However, one of these bears spots him and charges towards him.

The video abruptly ends as the rider probably tries to get away from there. Here’s the video of the incident:

Somewhere in the Nilgiris… Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush…To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes… pic.twitter.com/Zy24TuBroF— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2021

The clip shared by Mahindra so far has got over 1.33 lakh views along with nearly 6 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to it, several users expressed their concern for the safety of the biker. A user asked about the safety of the biker, mentioning that they spotted such bear attack casualties while working in a hospital in rural Orissa. Meanwhile, some of the users were also left amused by the suggestion of having a ‘Bear Charging’ warning on the bikes.

Here are some replies to Mahindra’s Tweet:

It's scary… Actually in the end… Being chased by one.. I had a jump in heartbeat almost dropped the phone.. — Polybags (@Polybags9) June 24, 2021

Mr mahindra i dont kown what happen after chase but i hope you will send one more tweet as a feedback both are safe or not man as well as bear everylife is important @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/63D189bxuM— BROWN MUNDE (@brownmunde25) June 24, 2021

I think bear patiently waited for biker to reverse his path. Since he seems with family, being impatient, he charged in end out of curiosity and fear. Can't imagine if he was a cheetah or tiger instead !! — Gaurav Jain (@gauravsjain20) June 24, 2021

Safety has to be a part of "Bear Essentials "— Surya Prakash J. (@SuryaPrakashJ2) June 25, 2021

What’s your reaction to this video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here