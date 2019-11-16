Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Boys Playing Kabaddi, Netizens Thank Him for Weekend Motivation

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, is quite active on social media and he keeps posting videos about wide range of things for his fans and followers. Most of his videos are inspiring and on Friday, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video that will surely motivate everyone over the weekend.

The businessman shared a video of a team of young boys playing kabaddi with crowd cheering them and boosting their enthusiasm.

"Even in an adverse situation, one shouldn't give up till the last moment as it is possible to transform failure into success," Mahindra wrote as caption to the video.

Lauding the move where the defenders come together to catch the raider, Mahindra further added that he "Couldn’t agree more!", signaling his approval of the tactic that ultimately and won the match.

Mahindra also added that he hadn't seen such a stunt even in Pro Kabaddi League matches.

Received this video with the following message: ‘Even in an adverse situation, one shouldn't give up till the last moment as it is possible to transform failure into success.’ Couldn’t agree more! And haven’t seen this stunt too often, even in #PKL! pic.twitter.com/Pdoqs9dakT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2019

As expected the 24-second clip soon went viral. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 1 lakh 31 thousand times and has received over 15,000 likes along with over 2,600 re-tweets.

As expected the Tweet was flooded with comments. Here's how users reacted to the video:

Examples of CONFIDENCE and OVER CONFIDENCE both in 24 seconds. — Ritarded (@Jr_VavadiyaB) November 15, 2019

this video also proves another point "don't be OVER CONFIDENT about anything. that might become the REASON for your failure". good morning sir. — H.K (@meharikiran) November 15, 2019

Thin line between success n failure. Only hope n confidence leads — K Ashok (@KAshok81486462) November 15, 2019

Super execution #kabaddi Game teaches a lot #NeverGiveUp — Rohit M Gaikwad (@RohitMGaikwad) November 15, 2019

Never give up! Jo daar gaya woh maar gaya💥 #morningpushups — Vikas (@urstrulyvikass) November 15, 2019

Awesome.Don't lose your hopes try until the last moment.This is a good example. — Prashanth (@Prashan70294979) November 15, 2019

Never give up — Sherpratap singh (@sherpratapsing) November 15, 2019

The perils of over confidence — Pankaj Aneja (@pkj_anj) November 15, 2019

One with confidence and the with overconfidence!! — Hari Babu (@haribabunarra) November 15, 2019

Confidence vs overconfidence 👏👏👏 — Rajneesh (@imrajrai) November 15, 2019

Everybody is talking about the over confidence. Give credit to the person with a smaller physic who had the guts to go, stare at the guy, catch him unawares...If he had failed, he would have gotten brick bats... Praise him first. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ganesh Rao (@ganeshchowkidar) November 15, 2019

