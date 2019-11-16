Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Boys Playing Kabaddi, Netizens Thank Him for Weekend Motivation

The Mahindra Group chairman said it was rare to see such a stunt even in Pro Kabaddi League matches.

Updated:November 16, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Boys Playing Kabaddi, Netizens Thank Him for Weekend Motivation
File photo of Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, is quite active on social media and he keeps posting videos about wide range of things for his fans and followers. Most of his videos are inspiring and on Friday, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video that will surely motivate everyone over the weekend.

The businessman shared a video of a team of young boys playing kabaddi with crowd cheering them and boosting their enthusiasm.

"Even in an adverse situation, one shouldn't give up till the last moment as it is possible to transform failure into success," Mahindra wrote as caption to the video.

Lauding the move where the defenders come together to catch the raider, Mahindra further added that he "Couldn’t agree more!", signaling his approval of the tactic that ultimately and won the match.

Mahindra also added that he hadn't seen such a stunt even in Pro Kabaddi League matches.

As expected the 24-second clip soon went viral. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 1 lakh 31 thousand times and has received over 15,000 likes along with over 2,600 re-tweets.

As expected the Tweet was flooded with comments. Here's how users reacted to the video:

ip,

