Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Brazil Teen Entering Birthday Party on Mahindra Tractor

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra keeps his followers on social media entertained with the interesting stuff he posts. Today, he shared a video of a 15-year-old Brazilian girl, who is the daughter of one of their Brazilian customers, celebrating her 15th birthday driving a Mahindra tractor.

In his tweet, Mahindra informed that the girl is very fond of tractors and wanted something special for her birthday. So the distributor lent the small tractor for the celebration. In the video accompanying the tweet, one can see a tastefully decorated hall filled with guests. The 15 year old girl is seen making an entrance on her tractor.

The daughter of one of our Brazilian customers decided to have a unique celebration for her 15th Birthday (a big milestone in Brazilian culture). She likes Tractors and she loves the Mahindra brand! So our distributor lent the small tractor for the celebration. 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/pwpyrkttgs— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2021

Reacting to the video, one user commented that in South American and Central American tradition, the 15th birthday is celebration is known as quinceañera, which marks her journey from girlhood to womanhood.

Others commented that they are proud of the Indian brand leaving an international footprint. “We are proud of you Mr Anand Mahindra to make Mahindra as international brand."

Many users were also left marvelling over the entry of the birthday girl as a Twitter user said, “Tractor or no tractor, that entry is going to remain for a lifetime signifying his admiration for the entry."

Mahindra keeps sharing photos and inspirational stories from his life engaging and inspiring his followers. Some time back, he shared a photo from his youth when he was just 17 years old and used to hitchhike from Bombay to Poona with one of his friend. That was the time he had developed a love and admiration for open roads. Check out this tweet below.

Remembering the best weekends of my youth. In ‘72 -I was 17-a friend & I used to often hitchhike from ‘Bombay’ to ‘Poona’ taking rides on trucks. That’s probably when I developed my love for the open road..The movie ‘Parichay’ had come out & we would sing “Musafir hoon Yaaron’😊 pic.twitter.com/VuTvMTyivd— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 13, 2021

His post, as usual, received several likes, comments and retweets and became viral. Many were in awe of the young Mahindra.

