Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Dosa Vendor Who Makes Robots Look Like 'Slowpokes'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a plethora of positivity, hope and amusement. On Tuesday, Mahindra shared a video and it is making us drool on food. The video is of a dosa maker who is as swift as wind. In the video, the dosa maker can be seen spreading the masala on the roasted batter on the stove. He then swirls his lentil and rolls the dosa and cuts it into pieces. The mancan be seen taking a plate, swiftly sliding the dosa pieces on it and in style moves his arms and throws the plate full of food to his other partner who serves it to the customers. The whole action happens so fast that by the time you blink, he may be done serving one plate of dosa.

Mahindra was mind-blown when he stumbled upon the video. Well, we can’t blame him as we were mind-blown as well. The businessman accompanied the video with a caption on his Twitter profile that quite aptly transcends his and our feelings into words – that the dosa maker makes robots look unproductive and slow.

Check out his tweet here:

This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes… I’m tired just watching him…and hungry, of course.. pic.twitter.com/VmdzZDMiOk— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2021

The video has already had its share of fame previously when an Instagram page dedicated to street foods called Street Food Recipe shared it on their profile and informed their Instafam about the location of the shop. The post also advised everyone to go and relish on the delicacy – “Famous Rajnikanth style dosa of Mumbai at Hindmata, Dadar.” They added that its the dosa thats served like a boss and we agree in unison.

Within minutes, Mahindra’s tweet was flooded with comments from his fans. Some of them pointed out how experience in a field brew a person to perfection, while others applauded the businessman for uplifting the street food and the small roadside shop. Some of the netizens also were quick to share the credits with the person who caught the plate of dosa without dropping.

Look at the man catching his throws with sheer perfection. He too deserves an applause!— Shivam Bhatt (@_ShivamBhatt) August 17, 2021

क्या सर आप भी ना!!!अधबुत हैं आप। ऐसे ऐसे लोगों पर ध्यान जाना आपकी क्षमता को दर्शाता है। उस दिन को मैं नहीं भुला जब आपने मोदीजी को कहा, "रोशनी आप से आ रही है प्रधान मंत्री जी"अधबुत हैं आप।काश आपके साथ काम करने का मोका मिला होता। जरूर बहुत कुछ सीखते आपसे। pic.twitter.com/RTHIy92M2a— Rooh🇮🇳 (@Roohaniyat_) August 17, 2021

This person is from Tamilnadu and selling Dosa near Hindmata for last 30 years. He is known as Rajnikant Dosa for his style of passing on the plate to the counter guy. He is a Rajnikant fan.— Amol Bhonge (@AmolBhonge) August 17, 2021

Sir, Now i understand where you are getting the motivation to build and launch super machines..XUV 700 just WOW… You have shown what india can deliver and is way better than the world. Am just waiting for the bookings to open,wish I am the 1st to book it🙂 #XUV700 #makeinindia— Saikiran (@Know_Saikiran) August 18, 2021

A netizen also pointed out, but with a hint of humour, that after all the innovations of recipe in dosa, finally we have flying dosa as a reality.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here