Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Girl Performing Kalaripayattu to Promote Martial Art

Anand Mahindra shared a video of a girl performing Kalaripayattu. (Image Credits: Twitter/@anandmahindra)

In the video, a girl can be seen swiftly moving around a long bamboo stick with her hands in a controlled manner while more weapons lay on the ground behind her.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for spreading positivity and hope through his Twitter account. On Thursday, the chairman of Mahindra Group took to the micro-blogging platform to share a video of a girl performing Kalaripayattu and promote the ancient Indian martial art. In his caption, he wrote, “WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention."

In the video, a girl is seen practising Kalaripayattu, which is said to have originated in Kerala. She can be seen swiftly moving around a long bamboo stick with her hands in a controlled manner while more weapons lay on the ground behind her.

Since being shared, the video has been retweeted over 1500 times and liked by around 14000 people. Thousands of Mahindra’s followers reacted to the video, appreciating the girl’s talent and agreeing with Mahindra about promoting ancient martial art.

Recently, Mahindra shared another video that caught the attention of netizens. In his tweet sharing the video, he made a reference to his company Mahindra’s car XUV500 which was inspired by the cheetah and wrote that his cars are not the only big cats roaming on the road.

In the video, two tigers can be seen walking through the forest and across the main road. As mighty as the big cats look walking in the middle of the night, they also drew attention to the loss of their own habitat which makes them wander on the roads. One of the tigers walked towards a parked bike on the side of the road, sniffed it and went back into the forest. Mahindra, however, was amazed at the magnificence of the animals. He shared the video with the caption, “So our XUV isn’t the only big cat on the highway. Magnificent.”

first published:August 27, 2021, 08:30 IST