Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Girl Performing Kalaripayattu to Promote Martial Art

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for spreading positivity and hope through his Twitter account. On Thursday, the chairman of Mahindra Group took to the micro-blogging platform to share a video of a girl performing Kalaripayattu and promote the ancient Indian martial art. In his caption, he wrote, “WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention."

In the video, a girl is seen practising Kalaripayattu, which is said to have originated in Kerala. She can be seen swiftly moving around a long bamboo stick with her hands in a controlled manner while more weapons lay on the ground behind her.

WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention. pic.twitter.com/OJmJqxKhdN— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 26, 2021

Since being shared, the video has been retweeted over 1500 times and liked by around 14000 people. Thousands of Mahindra’s followers reacted to the video, appreciating the girl’s talent and agreeing with Mahindra about promoting ancient martial art.

Absolutely!#Kalari should be promoted on a global level… I had seen @IshaSamskriti students perform #Kalaripayattu with various weapons and it just blew my mind. This art must catch the global eye— Akash Lapasiya (@Akash_Lapasiya) August 26, 2021

Proud to see a girl performance .We as Indians should keep our tradition practice in education system as one of the subject in sports like⛹️⚽.— Shashikant Desai (@Shashik44931324) August 27, 2021

its called XUV 300 like Performance…Infact this girl has no comparison.— Sunil (@sunilkumardel) August 26, 2021

Why such talent is not encouraged. Such youngsters should be bought to lime light. Let’s hope to see more !!— BALAJI VARKALA (@VarkalaB) August 26, 2021

Recently, Mahindra shared another video that caught the attention of netizens. In his tweet sharing the video, he made a reference to his company Mahindra’s car XUV500 which was inspired by the cheetah and wrote that his cars are not the only big cats roaming on the road.

In the video, two tigers can be seen walking through the forest and across the main road. As mighty as the big cats look walking in the middle of the night, they also drew attention to the loss of their own habitat which makes them wander on the roads. One of the tigers walked towards a parked bike on the side of the road, sniffed it and went back into the forest. Mahindra, however, was amazed at the magnificence of the animals. He shared the video with the caption, “So our XUV isn’t the only big cat on the highway. Magnificent.”

