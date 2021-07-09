Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Nagaland Police Marching to 'Dhal Gaya Din'

There is no doubt that police training is hard, with hundreds of hours spent on training both physically and mentally, but the Nagaland police have shown the world that hard things can also be made enjoyable. Nagaland police have taken a fun aspect towards training its officers, as they march to the Bollywood song ‘Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam’. The 45-second-long video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter shows several policemen marching in unison as their trainer is singing the song to help them coordinate their movements.

The video shows the policeman training in a group while the training officer is singing the famous Bollywood number from the 1970s film Humjoli, which is picturized on Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar.

“Loved this. Clear evidence that we are a film-obsessed nation. It would certainly confuse the hell out of any enemy troops who would be trying to figure out if these were nationalistic lyrics,” said the chairman of Mahindra Group.

Loved this. Clear evidence that we are a film-obsessed nation. It would certainly confuse the hell out of any enemy troops who would be trying to figure out if these were nationalistic lyrics… pic.twitter.com/dbDTeseiOy— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 8, 2021

The tweet has itself also been shared before the Union Minister Dr Jiterdra Singh saying it is a pleasure to see Nagaland cops singing in unison the 1970s famous Hindi song.

This unique way of training might not be a usual practice, but it will be fun to see more of these unique dancing techniques while training officers.

Twitter was filled with retweets of the video and got approximately 10k likes on Mahindra’s video alone. The tweet also had hundreds of comments filled with love towards these police officers taking the fun route towards training. Would you like to try training to the tune of this song?

