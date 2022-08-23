Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Nature Taking its 'Revenge' on Men Cutting Down a Tree

Nature has its own way of giving it back to humans and a video shared by Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra, on Tuesday morning is a testimony to it. The businessman is well-known among his followers for his hilarious yet entertaining tweets. Going by the same, on August 23, he has shared a funny video of nature taking its revenge on humans in an apt manner. Have you ever heard the story of a foolish man who was cutting the branch of a tree while sitting on it?

Well, the latest video shared by Anand Mahindra gives a real-life version of the fictional tale but the only difference is that the people involved in the video weren’t sitting on a branch. The viral clip showcases a group of three men who succeed at cutting down a tree in what appears to be a jungle. After the chopping portion is completed, the men make an attempt to push the tree down.

However, it is at this moment, that they learn that nature has its way to take revenge on man-made destruction. The tree they chose to cut was at the edge of a cliffy area, once pushed down, the large tree was moved back in their direction after the top portion of it got stuck in the branches of other trees in the vicinity. This caused one of the men to be tossed upward by the tree’s push. In a quick moment, the man falls flat on his face and if the video is anything to go by, the fall doesn’t appear to be fatal but it is surely brutal.

When the clip caught the attention of the businessman, he quickly took to Twitter, to share it with his followers. “If you cut down trees, they won’t take it lying down,” joked Anand Mahindra while sharing the clip. Take a look at it here:

Within hours, the video has amassed over 227.5 thousand likes and over 6500 likes on the micro-blogging application. A user while responding to the clip asked, “Sir, you are awesome. Where do you find these hilarious videos?”

Another joked, “Plant a tree, they give back. Cut a tree, they still give back.”

One more said, “Don’t mess with me. Nature has its own sense of humor.”

Meanwhile, a netizen chanted, “Please save the tree. Please save the nature.”

The identity of the men who were involved in chopping the trees remains unknown as of yet.

