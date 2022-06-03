Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Simple Tool to Pick Fruits, Praises Culture of Tinkering

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of a man making a simple tool to pick fruits and praised ‘culture of tinkering’. In the clip, an Indian man can be seen making the contraption from a plastic bottle and a stick. Though Mahindra admitted that it was not an earth-shattering invention, he added that tinkerers can become innovators. He said that America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the citizens’ habit of experimenting in their basements.

“Not an earth-shattering invention. But I’m enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering.’ America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation.”

Not an earth-shattering invention. But I’m enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering.’ America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/M0GCW33nq7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 2, 2022

The idea was liked by netizens too.

“Looks awesome and also helpful for everyone having any kind of fruit tree in their garden. And especially for my guava and mango trees in my garden. Can try this DIY hack at my home…”

Looks awesome🤩 and also helpful for everyone having any kind of fruit tree in their garden. And especially for my guava and mango trees in my garden. Can try this DIY hack at my home…🤔😁 https://t.co/aWo4gMX3J2 — Raj (@RajAyoosh) June 3, 2022

“Commendable #Invention.”

“Simple sweet way to pluck fruit.”

Simple sweet way to pluck fruit https://t.co/KWIglUNXBa — Anu Jindal (@AnuJindalArt) June 3, 2022

“Just what my dad wanted for plucking mangoes.. Let me try my hand at it. Thanks for sharing @anandmahindra.”

Just what my dad wanted for plucking mangoes.. Let me try my hand at it. Thanks for sharing @anandmahindra https://t.co/0b0488y4te — Urvashi Shandil (@urvashi_shandil) June 3, 2022

“Quite interesting!”

“Amazing idea!!!!”

“Useful item for summer season.”

Useful item for summer season https://t.co/Q6vmWmRcAj — renu yadav (@renuyad90959727) June 3, 2022

“Thats how technology evolves! A small invention can bring a profuse changes!! Plausible!”

Thats how technology evolves!

A small invention can bring a profuse changes!! Plausible! https://t.co/OFYiufuiA5 — Abhinav K.☕ (@iithabhinav) June 3, 2022

“What an innovative idea.. in US such ideas get Patented.. compared to that we in India satisfy ourselves by naming it as “Jugar.”

What an innovative idea.. in US such ideas get Patented.. compared to that we in India satisfy ourselves by naming it as “Jugar” https://t.co/VVUUbbUBLO — RAVINDER SAXENA (@rvs301s) June 3, 2022

Last year, however, Mahindra had expressed a fear that the title of ‘Jugaad champions’ might be taken away from Indians by Americans. The Chairman of the Mahindra Group tweeted a photograph shows a man sitting on a bike which has a loader attached to it. Sent to him by a friend from the United States of America, Mahindra said that the loader attached to the bike might prove to be useful, although he is yet to see how the equipment functioned.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.