Anand Mahindra Shares Video of SUV Stunt in Water But Twitter Has a Word of Caution
2-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra Shares Video of SUV Stunt in Water But Twitter Has a Word of Caution

The vehicle, a Mahindra Thar splashes inside the water and comes out unscathed after a while. (Image Credit: @mahindra_thar/Twitter)

Many on Twitter had a word of caution who pointed out how these 'stunts' with the Mahindra SUV while looked thrilling, are definitely risky and carry threat to life.

After a video showed a Mahindra Bolero SUV swiftly moving amid the water-logged streets of Rajkot in Gujarat, a Twitter user shared the video and tagged the man himself, Anand Mahindra. The SUV’s ability to wade through so much of floodwater made the businessman react with surprise himself as he replied, “Seriously? During the recent rains? Even I am pretty amazed".

Mahindra’s reply also went viral and along with that, another video started doing the rounds on social media platforms showing another Mahindra vehicle voluntarily wading through water in what looks like a big lake. Brimming with water, the vehicle, a Mahindra Thar splashes inside the water and comes out unscathed after a while, like a boss.

Mahindra shared the video on his Twitter handle and said, “After I RT’d the tweet about a Bolero in Gujarat wading through flood waters, several of you shared this video that’s circulating on @YouTube I think we may well have to create a new vertical called ‘Mahindra Amphibious Vehicles’ (MAV’s!)."

But many on Twitter had a word of caution who said how these ‘stunts’ while looked thrilling are definitely risky and carry threat to life. Many suggested Mahindra should add a disclaimer to the video because people often get ideas from such viral videos and end up doing these stunts.

Recently, an incident was reported from Kerala’s Malampuzha where a few vloggers experimented some car stunts on the New Mahindra Thar. The stunts ended on an abrupt end as the vloggers are now facing the heat of legal actions.

first published:September 16, 2021, 14:10 IST