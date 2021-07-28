Anand Mahindra Shares Viral Video of Mandarin Ducks Spotted in Assam

Anand Mahindra shares information and other delightful things with his Twitter followers every now and then. Keeping up with the routine, the chairman of Mahindra Group posted a video of some beautiful ducks, recently spotted in Assam after almost a century. These birds, known as Mandarin Ducks, are simply incredible to look at. The video was initially posted by a user named Eric Solheim almost four days ago and has already received more than 200 k views. The caption of the original video read “Bravo” and informed the people that the Mandarin Ducks, commonly found in Russia and Eastern China, were recently seen in Assam after a span of 100 years. The caption also called the picture “Nature’s paintbox."

Bravo!The Mandarin Duck found in Eastern China & Russia is sighted in Assam India 🇮🇳 after 100 years. Nature’s paintbox! pic.twitter.com/0VWQ5HLcBL — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 24, 2021

Mahindra shared the same post with the caption, “Exquisitely beautiful,” and said that the return of the ducks after such a long time can actually be a hopeful sign. He added that this might mean the nature has not given up on “us”humans yet. The post received a number of wonderful comments. While some were mesmerised by the beauty, some others alsoshared their own experiences.

Exquisitely beautiful! And perhaps its return is a hopeful sign that nature hasn’t given up on us yet? https://t.co/wKlNo6Baq2— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 26, 2021

One user wrote “It’s so beautiful and completely different, thanks sir for sharing this useful information and being from Assam feel proud to see this.” Another comment read,“I had a red vented bulbul for 4 years staying with me…literally my best friend. I had rescued it after it had fallen from a tree.” A third user wrote, “Sometimes we also get beautiful and loving guests from other parts of the world. Nature is so kind. She knows how to balance.”

I had a red vented bulbul for 4 years staying with me…literally my best friend. I had rescued it after it had fallen from a tree. pic.twitter.com/IelzRMhL5h— HeadOn (@viru44938417) July 27, 2021

It's so beautiful and completely different, thanks Sir for sharing this useful information and being from Assam feel proud to see this.— Shashi Choudhary (@ShashiC40310522) July 27, 2021

Sometimes we also get beautiful and loving guests from other parts of the world. Nature is so kind.😊 She knows how to balance🙏— Mohan Chandra Pargaien IFS (@pargaien) July 26, 2021

In the video, the multicolour duck can be first seen swimming and then sitting on a piece of wood, drinking water. The pattern of colours on the duck’s body is just mesmerizing, it can actually make it difficult for any one to take their eyes off from the natural beauty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here