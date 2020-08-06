Anand Mahindra Shares Viral Video of Palm Trees Violently Swaying to Show Impact of Mumbai Rains

Mumbai, which was battered by heavy rains, may see less intense showers today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a late-night forecast, though authorities asked people to stay home and be alert.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has advised residents to remain indoors as floods, thunder and heavy winds continue to hammer Mumbai and venture out only for essential work. Dramatic images coming from Maximum City demonstrate the maximum effect of the extreme rainstorm and heavy wind.

Businessman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to post a video that has gone hugely viral on social media. Due to the heavy winds that ravaged the area, the video shows a large Palm tree wobbling violently from side to side. "Of all the videos that did the rounds yesterday about the rains in Mumbai, this one was the most dramatic," wrote Mahindra.

Of all the videos that did the rounds yesterday about the rains in Mumbai, this one was the most dramatic. We have to figure out if this palm tree’s Tandava was a dance of joy—enjoying the drama of the storm—or nature’s dance of anger... pic.twitter.com/MmXh6qPhn5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2020

Another Twitter user posted a video in which a man could be heard contrasting Mumbai's waterlogged streets to Venice. The 14-second clip depicts a half-submerged car in water as if it rolls down the lane.

This was send on my family group chat featuring some classic gujju uncle commentary #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/elQ2w4j0iR — Zara Patel (@zarap48) August 5, 2020

In all this ruckus a heartwarming video posted by ANI on social media shows a man riding in Mumbai's Wadala area with a kitten he rescued in the middle of heavy rainfall. The video is being commonly watched on Twitter, where several users have thanked the guy for saving the cat.

#WATCH A local in Wadala area of #Mumbai carries a kitten on his motorcycle after rescuing it, amid heavy rainfall in the city. He says, "I am taking the kitten home." pic.twitter.com/4qawgwJQzP — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

With heavy showers crippling Maharashtra's Mumbai and its neighboring areas, a 'red' alert has been issued for "extremely heavy" rainfall in the city for Wednesday. The alert was issued for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts. While the warning for Mumbai is just for Wednesday, that for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Apart from that, there was heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Odisha, and West Bengal as well, and the weather department predicted fairly widespread downpour in Gujarat in the next three days.