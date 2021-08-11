Anand Mahindra Shares Viral Video of Vegetable Vendor Feeding Peacock: WATCH

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra just spread a warm fuzz of hope and harmony among his Twitter followers. On Monday, the chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video on his Twitter profile that reinstates that we do have hope left in this world, after all. In the video, a woman vegetable seller, sitting on a pavement with varieties of vegetables in baskets surrounding her, can be seen feeding seeds of sorts to a peacock. The peacock can be seen enjoying the offering by the vegetable seller as it eats right out of her palm. The woman can also be seen having a conversation with the person making the video, in her native language.

Mahindra was all in praise for the sense of harmony exhibited by the woman in the video. He captioned it with these words - “And sometimes you come across a scene that gives you hope that humanity and the planet will be in harmony. Incredible India.”

Take a look at the aforementioned video here:

And sometimes you come across a scene that gives you hope that humanity & the planet will be in harmony. Incredible India. pic.twitter.com/hobIOgh5D1— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2021

The video was an instant hit among his Twitter followers. In the last two days, it has crossed the 1 million view mark, has been liked by 26600 Twitter users, and has been retweeted 3417 times. The video was flooded with comments in no time after it was posted. Multiple users appreciated the businessman for sharing this video that speaks of kindness and unity in diversity. One tweet read, “National bird being fed by Mother India. What a beautiful sight,” while another Twitter user commented, “Faith between humans, animals and birds.”

National bird being fed by Mother India… what a beautiful sight 😍😘— Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) August 10, 2021

Faith between humans and animals and birds— Suraj Gupta (@SurajGu02551996) August 10, 2021

According to multiple users, this sight was captured in Ajmer, Rajasthan. One Twitter user wrote, “Somewhere in Rajasthan. Maybe Pushkar or Ajmer,” while another comment read, “Sir ye Rajasthan hai aur yehi Rajasthan ki sanskriti hai (Sir, this is the culture of Rajasthan).”

Sir ye Rajasthan h Or yehi Rajasthan ki sanskriti hai— Ramniwas tard Choudhary🇮🇳 (@Ramniwastard07) August 10, 2021

This video just makes us appreciate the little acts of kindness that go on around us, a lot more.

