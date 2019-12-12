Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anand Mahindra Sharing Video of 72-Year-Old Woman Exercising Is Giving Twitter Fitness Goals

The video has been viewed by over 70 thousand users, with many calling her a ‘superwoman’.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
Anand Mahindra Sharing Video of 72-Year-Old Woman Exercising Is Giving Twitter Fitness Goals
Image credits: Twitter.

Gym videos of a 72-year-old fitness enthusiast have surfaced on social media, leaving youngsters in awe of her. Lauren Bruzzone, a retired teacher can be seen deadlifting 70 kgs and flipping tyres in a video, which can seriously put anybody half her age to shame.

Business mogul Anand Mahindra, who actively shares interesting videos on twitter, wrote that he felt "lazy and flabby compared to this iron woman."

The video was first posted by a user Manoj Nandi, who wrote, “This is an inspiring video. #mustwatch This lady will make it difficult for me to skip any of my exercise or yoga sessions hereafter. She has proven again that Age is just a number.”

To this tweet, Mahindra hilariously reprimanded him by saying, “Why did you have to share this video in the morning, Manoj!?” He added, “Well maybe this is the kick in the rear we all needed to stop making excuses about our exercise routines”

The video has been viewed by over 70 thousand users, with many calling her a ‘superwoman’.

People.com reported that Bruzzone first started CrossFit in her late 60s and joined Carozza Fitness - private training and CrossFit gym in Stamford, Connecticut. She said she "doesn't feel her age," and gave full credit to Yoga for her fitness.

People.com reported that Bruzzone first started CrossFit in her late 60s and joined Carozza Fitness - private training and CrossFit gym in Stamford, Connecticut. She said she "doesn't feel her age," and gave full credit to Yoga for her fitness.
