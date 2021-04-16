buzz

2-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra Shows How He Will 'Exactly' Behave after Covid-19 Restrictions Are over

Anand Mahindra tweet. (Credit: Twitter)

Anand Mahindra tweet. (Credit: Twitter)

Sharing an adorable video of a dog on its first hike after being released from a shelter, Anand Mahindra said that he will behave exactly like him after the pandemic is over.

As we all await a post-pandemic world, eager to venture out so that we can finally have our freedom back, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra just shared how he would behave once the restrictions are over.

Sharing an adorable video of a dog on its first hike after being released from a shelter, Mahindra said that he will behave exactly like the excited doggo when all the restrictions imposed to curb the spike in Covid-19 cases are lifted.

In the video, the dog was seen cautiously examining the nearby environment before jumping with excitement.

The post has garnered over five lakh views and counting. And it’s not just him, the video seems to resonate with netizens who too are waiting eagerly to resume back to ‘normal’.

The business tycoon’s tweet comes at a time when several states in India announced fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In an effort to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the national capital will be under a curfew this weekend, largely indoors — from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

Except for essential services, the movement of all kinds will be prohibited during this period and all non-essential shops, including the ones selling liquor, will be shut.

He also announced that on weekdays, malls, bars, restaurants, gyms, spas, entertainment parks and auditoriums will remain closed till April 30 in Delhi.

Maharashtra, one of the worst affected Covid-19 states, has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 till May 1, and no person will be allowed in a public place without a valid reason.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the extension of the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India until April 30, 2021. Now, many states are also asking passengers of air travel to show negative RT-PCR test to enter the state.

first published:April 16, 2021, 14:31 IST