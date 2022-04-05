CHANGE LANGUAGE
Anand Mahindra Slammed for 'Romanticising' Poverty in Tweet on India's Two-wheelers

The photo that Mahindra shared was criticised earlier, too. (Photo: Getty Images)

Anand Mahindra had recently shared a photo of a man and a woman on a motorcycle, together with a pile of mats and a towering stack of plastic chairs.

Buzz Staff

Anand Mahindra recently shared his opinion on why India “makes the most two-wheelers in the world". Surprisingly, it was a photo of a man and a woman on a motorcycle, together with a pile of mats and a towering stack of plastic chairs. Mahindra tweeted: “Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel… We are like that only… #Sunday". Necessity is the mother of invention, it is said, and necessity in this case might well have meant poverty. Twitter users saw no cause for celebration, even though people’s tenacity in making their daily living is certainly commendable. Of late, many movies have also come under fire for glorifying poverty or romanticising it into cinematic fodder.

Unsurprisingly, there are also takers for this type of content. Earlier, Mahindra had also shared the video of a cyclist skillfully balancing a bundle of clothes on his head while he cycles hands-free. “This, man is a human Segway, with a built-in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance", he had tweeted. While Mahindra’s ideas are presumably coming from a good place in the sense that he wants such individuals to be recognised, many social media users have suggested that deeper systemic changes are in order.

The photo that Mahindra shared was criticised earlier, too. “Accident cases by two-wheelers increases in the last few years we must resolve this issue…" one user had commented. Another said: “its not worth romanticizing sir… [sic]".

first published:April 05, 2022, 10:04 IST