Anand Mahindra Slammed for 'Romanticising' Poverty in Tweet on India's Two-wheelers

Anand Mahindra recently shared his opinion on why India “makes the most two-wheelers in the world". Surprisingly, it was a photo of a man and a woman on a motorcycle, together with a pile of mats and a towering stack of plastic chairs. Mahindra tweeted: “Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel… We are like that only… #Sunday". Necessity is the mother of invention, it is said, and necessity in this case might well have meant poverty. Twitter users saw no cause for celebration, even though people’s tenacity in making their daily living is certainly commendable. Of late, many movies have also come under fire for glorifying poverty or romanticising it into cinematic fodder.

Unsurprisingly, there are also takers for this type of content. Earlier, Mahindra had also shared the video of a cyclist skillfully balancing a bundle of clothes on his head while he cycles hands-free. “This, man is a human Segway, with a built-in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance", he had tweeted. While Mahindra’s ideas are presumably coming from a good place in the sense that he wants such individuals to be recognised, many social media users have suggested that deeper systemic changes are in order.

IAS officers and Businessmen on Twitter https://t.co/eXf7myzE7g pic.twitter.com/7HaXwIugQm— Saahil Sharma (@faahil) April 3, 2022

The rich has a certain kind of fantasy and fancy with the poor,.they're in two minds whether to help or just acknowledge https://t.co/zpjCktxwVY— starboi (@Starbuoy_123) April 3, 2022

Exactly , they should stop romanticising poverty. https://t.co/19FqVaKL1b— #Lockupp (@UnseenUndekha) April 3, 2022

Slumdog Millionaire aise hi badnaam hai…— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) April 3, 2022

And the most celebrated answer during interview " I want to serve the poor. " — Atulya Jena (@AtulyaJena) April 4, 2022

Celebrating poverty and lack of abundance, instead of working towards becoming a middle income country so that our people have liquid cash to spend . Our elites are like this only— Keshav Rao । केशव राव (@revkusha) April 3, 2022

They're not reading the room at all— wildgod (@wildgoddamn) April 3, 2022

The photo that Mahindra shared was criticised earlier, too. “Accident cases by two-wheelers increases in the last few years we must resolve this issue…" one user had commented. Another said: “its not worth romanticizing sir… [sic]".

