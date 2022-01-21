Anand Mahindra Studied this in Harvard University and Filmmaker Mira Nair was his Junior

Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra is a well-known social media influencer now, but not many know that he once aspired to be a filmmaker. Mahindra recently shared a rare throwback photo that revealed that he studied filmmaking in college. The black-and-white photo on Twitter shows Mahindra with a hand-held 16mm camera. The post reveals that the picture was taken many years ago at a remote village near Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The revelation came when a user on Twitter asked Mr Mahindra what his ambition was during his school/ college days.

@anandmahindra Ji, You are now leading a Giant Mahindra group.. But what was your ambition during your School/College days? Hv you ever felt like missing some other favourite profession?— Eswaran (@eswarjpm) January 12, 2022

“Easy to answer this. I wanted to be a filmmaker & was studied film in college. My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela. But this pic was while shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore. Anyone old enough to guess which handheld 16mm camera I was using?"

Easy to answer this. I wanted to be a filmmaker & was studied film in college. My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela. But this pic was while shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore. Anyone old enough to guess which handheld 16mm camera I was using? https://t.co/xmLuuLrv3A pic.twitter.com/oKCddQFyGf— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 20, 2022

In addition, he also revealed that the black-and-white photo of himself is from the 70s. “As a student of filmmaking in college, my thesis film was shot at the Mahakumbh in Allahabad, 1977. It was a seminal experience that made me understand that being Indian was being part of a universal confluence. So appropriate that it has been recognised as a treasure of humanity," Mahindra said.

According to Indian Express, Mahindra went to study abroad after finishing school to pursue a degree in filmmaking and architecture from Harvard University. Thereafter, he moved to business administration, completing his MBA from the Harvard Business School. Another Twitter user asked if the candid photo was taken by Mira Nair, a renowned Indian filmmaker, who is also a Harvard alumna. In response to the comment, he says “No, but she was only a year junior to me in college in the same college film department. And she’s always kidded me that I ‘sold out to the establishment’ when I left film behind & went to Business School!”

did Mira Nair click this picture?🙂— srivats sivanandan (@srewats) January 20, 2022

Bhil youth !!! Is it Jhabua District ? Must be a shoot for Bhagoria festival . Dug it out and show us some footage Sir !!!— Ashutosh Deshmukh (@ashutoshdesh) January 20, 2022

