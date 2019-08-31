Anand Mahindra Stunned by Naga Women Battalion Lifting Mahindra Bolero Out of Ditch

An old video of Nagaland women battalion lifting a Mahindra Bolero from the side drain has gone viral on social media recently. The video was posted by Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon who tagged Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister of State Kiren Rijiju, and Manoj Kumar, the CEO of the Nandi Foundation.

Known for his quick and witty responses on Twitter, Anand Mahindra re-tweeted the video with a humouros response. Anand Mahindra wrote that he is "glad" that a few able-bodied women were around to rescue Mahindra Bolero whose front wheels got stuck in drain. He added that he will "never going to be foolish enough to take on a Naga Women Battalion!"

Now I don’t know why the Bolero was in the ditch but I certainly am glad a few able-bodied women were around to rescue it! And yes, I’m never going to be foolish enough to take on a Naga Women Battalion! @MmhonlumoKikon https://t.co/Rmsviy20jd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2019

The 22-second video shows a group of women in uniform pushing out a white Mahindra Bolero from a side drain. The shouting by the women battalion in the clip show how much force they were applying. It is also worth seeing how they all get excited when they successfully push the SUV out.

The video of the uniformed women hustling with all their might was shared by Anand Mahindra on August 27, and already got over 13 thousand likes and has been re-tweeted for more than 1,300 times.

MoS Kiren Rijiju also re-tweeted the video, captioning it, "Look at the strength of Naga women Battalion lifting a vehicle from the side drain. I appreciate their JOSH and Power. But ask the drivers to be more careful."

Twitter is flooded with praises for the Nagaland women. Here's what people wrote:

#WomenPower Sir . These Naga Women Batallion are a force to reckon with — RuchiAngrish (@RuchiAngrish) August 28, 2019

They didn't show an ounce of hesitation to get into the ditch and get their hands dirty! That's true women power! — Lakshmi Sarangan (@LakshmiSarangan) August 28, 2019

Women Power!!! Awesome! — Anantha (@aellathur) August 28, 2019

Wow ...simply wow...HOW'S THE JOSH ...HIGH SIR — sheetal saini (@sheetalsaini11) August 28, 2019

Bolero was in drain because of the skills of driver. But the strength of "nari" put the vehicle on track. — Ramakrishna Adivi (@RKADIVI65) August 28, 2019

Wow that's the power of women. — Amar Shrinath (@shrinath_amar) August 28, 2019

Women power ! It all begins in their mind and flows out in the form of conviction be it any sphere of life ....thanks for the kind words — Shuchi Mahajan (@shuchi_mt) August 28, 2019

Steel-BodiedYay to women of steel️‍♀️ — Lalitha Chava (@Kshipras2) August 28, 2019

Nice to #Nagawomen lifting Bolero. They are really strong women. Feeling great for them. This is a true example of women power. — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) August 28, 2019

What a amazing strength and confidence they have. — Grishma Ramanan (@GrishmaRamanan) August 28, 2019

