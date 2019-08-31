Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Anand Mahindra Stunned by Naga Women Battalion Lifting Mahindra Bolero Out of Ditch

Anand Mahindra wrote that he is 'glad' that a few able-bodied women were around to rescue Mahindra Bolero whose front wheels got stuck in drain.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 31, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anand Mahindra Stunned by Naga Women Battalion Lifting Mahindra Bolero Out of Ditch
Video grab. (Twitter)
Loading...

An old video of Nagaland women battalion lifting a Mahindra Bolero from the side drain has gone viral on social media recently. The video was posted by Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon who tagged Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister of State Kiren Rijiju, and Manoj Kumar, the CEO of the Nandi Foundation.

Known for his quick and witty responses on Twitter, Anand Mahindra re-tweeted the video with a humouros response. Anand Mahindra wrote that he is "glad" that a few able-bodied women were around to rescue Mahindra Bolero whose front wheels got stuck in drain. He added that he will "never going to be foolish enough to take on a Naga Women Battalion!"

The 22-second video shows a group of women in uniform pushing out a white Mahindra Bolero from a side drain. The shouting by the women battalion in the clip show how much force they were applying. It is also worth seeing how they all get excited when they successfully push the SUV out.

The video of the uniformed women hustling with all their might was shared by Anand Mahindra on August 27, and already got over 13 thousand likes and has been re-tweeted for more than 1,300 times.

MoS Kiren Rijiju also re-tweeted the video, captioning it, "Look at the strength of Naga women Battalion lifting a vehicle from the side drain. I appreciate their JOSH and Power. But ask the drivers to be more careful."

Twitter is flooded with praises for the Nagaland women. Here's what people wrote:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram