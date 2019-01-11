GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anand Mahindra Suggests Gift for Globetrotting Couple in Their 70s, Twitter Pitches In

Hari M Mohanan made a documentary film, Invisible Wings, on the couple, which was awarded Best Film (Non-Fiction) at the Filmfare Awards in 2018.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Business magnate and social media maven Anand Mahindra often posts interesting articles and human interest stories on his social media accounts, and his latest find has the internet buzzing.

Mahindra shared a video by travel blogger Drew Minsky, which features a senior citizen couple in Kochi, who have been living their dream of travelling the world, having bvisted 23 countries over the course of their 45-year marriage, all while owning and operating a small tea shop in the middle of the city.

Applauding their endeavours, Mahindra said, "They may not figure in the Forbes Rich list but in my view, they are amongst the richest people in our country. Their wealth is their attitude to life. The next time I'm in their town I am definitely dropping by for tea & a tour of their exhibits."




The couple, Vijayan and Mohana, who are close to 70, have always dreamed of seeing as much of the world as possible. Seemingly counter-intuitively, in order to fund the dreams of his future wife and himself, Vijayan began selling tea in Kochi in 1963. In order to save on costs, only he and his wife work at the Sree Balaji Coffee House, preparing hot beverages and serving them to patrons themselves.

Binsky, who shot the video, notes that despite only earning around Rs 300 a day, Vijaya and Mohana manage to fund their travels with keeping their spending to a minimum and taking bank loans prior to each trip, which they then pay back before embarking on their next adeventure.

Hari M Mohanan made a documentary film, Invisible Wings, on the couple, which was awarded Best Film (Non-Fiction) at the Filmfare Awards in 2018.

After Mahindra posted the video, it quickly went viral, with the Twitter-verse celebrating the couple's dreams as well as their determination in achieving them.
















After one user appreciated the couple's efforts and hardwork but noted the struggle of having to keep repaying loans to the bank, Mahindra was quick to offer a way to ease their stress. He suggested that people find out their anniversary date and use crowdfunding to sponsore their next trip.




Among the many people who lauded the idea was Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.



