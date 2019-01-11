Anand Mahindra Suggests Gift for Globetrotting Couple in Their 70s, Twitter Pitches In
Hari M Mohanan made a documentary film, Invisible Wings, on the couple, which was awarded Best Film (Non-Fiction) at the Filmfare Awards in 2018.
(Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Mahindra shared a video by travel blogger Drew Minsky, which features a senior citizen couple in Kochi, who have been living their dream of travelling the world, having bvisted 23 countries over the course of their 45-year marriage, all while owning and operating a small tea shop in the middle of the city.
Applauding their endeavours, Mahindra said, "They may not figure in the Forbes Rich list but in my view, they are amongst the richest people in our country. Their wealth is their attitude to life. The next time I'm in their town I am definitely dropping by for tea & a tour of their exhibits."
They may not figure in the Forbes Rich list but in my view, they are amongst the richest people in our country.Their wealth is their attitude to life. The next time I’m in their town I am definitely dropping by for tea & a tour of their exhibits.. pic.twitter.com/PPePvwtRQs— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 9, 2019
The couple, Vijayan and Mohana, who are close to 70, have always dreamed of seeing as much of the world as possible. Seemingly counter-intuitively, in order to fund the dreams of his future wife and himself, Vijayan began selling tea in Kochi in 1963. In order to save on costs, only he and his wife work at the Sree Balaji Coffee House, preparing hot beverages and serving them to patrons themselves.
Binsky, who shot the video, notes that despite only earning around Rs 300 a day, Vijaya and Mohana manage to fund their travels with keeping their spending to a minimum and taking bank loans prior to each trip, which they then pay back before embarking on their next adeventure.
Hari M Mohanan made a documentary film, Invisible Wings, on the couple, which was awarded Best Film (Non-Fiction) at the Filmfare Awards in 2018.
After Mahindra posted the video, it quickly went viral, with the Twitter-verse celebrating the couple's dreams as well as their determination in achieving them.
Could not agree more @anandmahindra Happiness cannot always be measured by the wealth one possesses and this is the classical example to prove it— Dr Sudarshan Ballal (@drballalmanipal) January 11, 2019
Thank you for the video @anandmahindra— DEEPAK SINGH 🇮🇳 (@jaanhindusthan) January 9, 2019
I have heard stories about them a long ago and I used to tell their stories as examples to friends and families and of course I am following them too, to some extent. Loved to see them today.
🙏🙏
This is the classic example of goal setting by an individual & to achieve it, it doesn't matter whether it's personal or professional. Thank you sir for sharing this.— Chandrakant Shukla (@S_Chandrakant) January 9, 2019
Beautiful nd warm story...life indeed is beautiful ,Loved their positive attitude nd lovely smiles— ModiFor2019 🇮🇳 (@HittsVora) January 9, 2019
This is a beautiful story and an equally amazing video. Very inspiring. Thank you for sharing.— 🇺🇸Kalpana Jaggi🇮🇳 (@kalpanajaggi) January 10, 2019
After one user appreciated the couple's efforts and hardwork but noted the struggle of having to keep repaying loans to the bank, Mahindra was quick to offer a way to ease their stress. He suggested that people find out their anniversary date and use crowdfunding to sponsore their next trip.
Well what about us finding out the date of their wedding anniversary and crowdsourcing the funding for their next trip as an anniversary gift?? https://t.co/gZescVgjQk— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 9, 2019
Among the many people who lauded the idea was Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.
Such a heart warming video that makes us realise what happiness n purposeful living is all about Yes @anandmahindra how delightful to gift them a ticket for their next holiday on their wedding anniversary. https://t.co/kBBpkucSUR— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) January 10, 2019
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s