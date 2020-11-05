Anand Mahindra Takes on Astrologer who Predicted Donald Trump's Win in US Elections

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and is known for his hilarious posts and comments. The billionaire businessman on most occasions shares witty forwards and innovative ideas, however, he at times even shares his views on some of the most sensitive topics of the day. The latest one from him is witty and hilarious.

The latest post is from the shores of the United States and about hotly battled US elections which are in its final stages. Mahindra shared an astrologer forecast predicting victory for the sitting US President Donald Trump. Mahindra shared the astrologer’s prediction on the microblogging site, however, to ensure privacy, he cropped the astrologer's name.

The astrologer predicted that 'Shree' Donald Trump would "retain the office" of the President of the United States for a second term. He even mentioned that Trump’s position has ascended lion and the placement of the sun in the 10th house along Rahu gives him a second chance at the Presidency. He also predicted that Democratic hopeful Joe Biden would give the Republican candidate a "neck to neck fight".

The post was shared on Twitter by Mahindra even as Trump claimed an early victory. In the tweet, the Industrialist wrote, the astrologer’s forecast was doing rounds on messaging apps since last week and if President Trump wins again, this astrologer "will be rather popular, to put it mildy."

This astrologer’s forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly. 😊 pic.twitter.com/m2H4jFRBQ3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 4, 2020

His post has been liked close to 7,000 times on Twitter and has garnered several funny comments from users.

In a witty reply, one user wrote, "There’s no need to hold the elections in the US, as the astrologer has already predicted the result."

No need to hold US electionsthe results are out!! pic.twitter.com/xhBfIspZzF — India Equity Research (@IndiaER) October 29, 2020

Going by the predictions, which are a usual scene around elections and other major events, another user commented, "All astrologers are popular…period."

All astrologers are popular... period 😆😂 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) November 4, 2020

The US election results 2020 will be out soon, as few key states ballots are being counted. However, President Trump has claimed an early victory and accused his Democratic rival Joe Biden on ‘ballot fraud’.