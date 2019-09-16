Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Anand Mahindra Takes Twitter's Advice, Replaces Plastic Bottles with 'Re-Fillable' Ones in Boardrooms

Earlier in July, a Twitter user had pointed out plastic bottles in a photo of a boardroom meeting shared by Anand Mahindra and suggested that boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anand Mahindra Takes Twitter's Advice, Replaces Plastic Bottles with 'Re-Fillable' Ones in Boardrooms
Image credits: Twitter.
Loading...

Just months after Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra vowed to ban plastic bottles from corporate boardrooms; the business tycoon has replaced them with “re-fillable” bottles. Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra posted a picture of the new bottles and wrote, "Our in-house ‘Mahindra retail synergies group’ has come up with these refillable bottles to replace plastic bottles In our meeting rooms entirely. Functional but also aesthetic, I think. Dhanyavaad Team!"

The post by Anand Mahindra in which he introduced the new metal bottles soon captured the attention of people. Since being posted, it has garnered over 33,600 likes. Many praised the Mahindra Group Chairman for fulfilling his promise; others called the move a "good initiative".

Earlier in July, a Twitter user had pointed out plastic bottles in a photo of a boardroom meeting shared by Anand Mahindra and suggested that boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles. Anand Mahindra responded to the tweet, "Plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day."

With the initiative of replacing the plastic bottles with the "re-fillable" ones in boardroom, it seems Anand Mahindra kept his promise and incorporated the change in line with the government’s initiative to ban single-use plastic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 72nd Independence Day speech has urged the countrymen to ban single-use plastic by October 2, the day which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Anand Mahindra has over 7 million followers on Twitter and he has been pretty active on various social media platforms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram