Anand Mahindra Takes Twitter's Advice, Replaces Plastic Bottles with 'Re-Fillable' Ones in Boardrooms

Just months after Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra vowed to ban plastic bottles from corporate boardrooms; the business tycoon has replaced them with “re-fillable” bottles. Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra posted a picture of the new bottles and wrote, "Our in-house ‘Mahindra retail synergies group’ has come up with these refillable bottles to replace plastic bottles In our meeting rooms entirely. Functional but also aesthetic, I think. Dhanyavaad Team!"

Our in-house ‘Mahindra retail synergies group’ has come up with these re-fillable bottles to replace plastic bottles In our meeting rooms entirely. Functional but also aesthetic, I think.. Dhanyavaad Team! pic.twitter.com/C0M2DUgchA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 13, 2019

The post by Anand Mahindra in which he introduced the new metal bottles soon captured the attention of people. Since being posted, it has garnered over 33,600 likes. Many praised the Mahindra Group Chairman for fulfilling his promise; others called the move a "good initiative".

Great steps towards plastic free india. Most of the plastic bottles com from office and India railways all the office holder should do this and govt. Should also took an initiative steps to control the use of plastic bottles in railways. https://t.co/WWvhKCM9Yx — Manku kumar (@Mankukumar1) September 14, 2019

That should be the way to get rid of plastic. https://t.co/mvtfPjBy0y — Ashok Chauhan (@AshokCh67172647) September 14, 2019

Great initiative again. M&M has been a leader in many areas but a copper water bottle has been on my table for quite sometime now! pic.twitter.com/WTqwbzshl8 — PrabhuChawla (@PrabhuChawla) September 13, 2019

A good first step. Well done! https://t.co/qhhiHJetbr — Millie Khanna (@Anomillie) September 14, 2019

You are an inspiration Sir https://t.co/cNi6GJfUP1 — Krishna (@Krishna00133776) September 13, 2019

Definitely sir, you are the example for do things before u talk.... — Chethan kumar (@chethan_kum_mdy) September 13, 2019

Definitely sir, you are the example for do things before u talk.... — Chethan kumar (@chethan_kum_mdy) September 13, 2019

It's great no plastic any more — mohd tarikh (@MTarikhahmed37) September 13, 2019

Great! Welcome splendidly! — PVGAJJALA (@pvgajjala) September 13, 2019

Good initiative. I would suggest to adopt copper or mud bottles. — Reagae Yogesh (@AshishZankar) September 13, 2019

Sir, we are proud of you. — Jagdish Jarawata (@JJarawata) September 13, 2019

Great initiative 👍👍👍Transparent glass bottles would have been better replacement 😊Keeping these bottles clean is a real challenge... — Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) September 13, 2019

Earlier in July, a Twitter user had pointed out plastic bottles in a photo of a boardroom meeting shared by Anand Mahindra and suggested that boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles. Anand Mahindra responded to the tweet, "Plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day."

Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day... https://t.co/RwZA4tWoRE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

With the initiative of replacing the plastic bottles with the "re-fillable" ones in boardroom, it seems Anand Mahindra kept his promise and incorporated the change in line with the government’s initiative to ban single-use plastic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 72nd Independence Day speech has urged the countrymen to ban single-use plastic by October 2, the day which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Anand Mahindra has over 7 million followers on Twitter and he has been pretty active on various social media platforms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.