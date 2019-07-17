Anand Mahindra Takes Twitter's Advice, Vows to 'Banish' Plastic Bottles From Corporate Boardrooms

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday said he would ban plastic bottles from corporate boardrooms after a Twitter user pointed them out in a photo of a meeting shared by him.

Mahindra replied to a woman who pointed out the plastic bottles at a boardroom meeting in the picture.

"The K.C.M.E.T scholarship selections are amongst the most energising engagements in my calendar. The incredible intelligence & self-belief displayed by these youngsters is staggering," Mahindra wrote in his original tweet.

The K.C.M.E.T scholarship selections are amongst the most energising engagements in my calendar. The incredible intelligence & self-belief displayed by these youngsters is staggering.All concerns about the future are shoved aside by the optimism these young people inspire pic.twitter.com/WYUd2IHwwU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

"I think the boardroom should have steel bottles instead of plastic bottles," she tweeted.

I think the board room should have Steel Bottle instead of Plastic bottle.. Just an observation sir 😊 — Mitali (@filmibaaz) July 16, 2019

"Plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day," Mahindra responded.

Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day... https://t.co/RwZA4tWoRE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

While some, who witnessed the refreshing exchange, came forth with suggestions.

Or maybe copper bottles, also good for the health. — RK vijayvargiya (@nerdRK) July 16, 2019

One steel container filled with water and no. of glasses as needed. Whoever felt thirsty may drink according to his need. No spillage of water and environment. — 🇮🇳✨∫нεкнαя✨£ξΘ🇮🇳 (@sekar_991) July 16, 2019

Consider Copper Water bottles, Copper Water Dispensers and other copper drinkware too. They will last as long as cars made by Mahindra :) Let us know if you are interested. — Vriksha Homeware (@vrikshahomeware) July 16, 2019

Others were in praise of the Twitter user for creating awareness online and lauded Mahindra's prompt response on the same.

Good observation and advice — AsifAurangabadi (@syedasifuae) July 16, 2019

Yes. Awareness is most important aspect to get rid of from plastic. — Rafeeq Ahamad (@Rafeeqsmission) July 17, 2019

The Mahindra Group actually used the IZiZi glass bottles at the annual Mahindra Rise awards function in JW Marriott Mumbai, where not a single plastic bottle was used. That was a great initiative and effort by the M&M group. @izizibottles 👍 pic.twitter.com/d5syeMg9Oc — M Lala (@manoj_lala) July 16, 2019

Sir, Iam just stunned and speechless by your humble nature. Take a bow ! India needs leaders like you 👍 — Karthik (@karthik8886) July 16, 2019

You lead by example when you commit publicly. Big fan! I look forward to reading your tweets. — Bharat (@pareekbharat86) July 16, 2019

hope we will see a better picture of board room soon with no plastic bottles in it....... :) — Live Love Laugh Invest Celebrate Travel (@AnyBodyCanFly) July 17, 2019

This, however, isn't the first time the Mahindra chief has made news over plastic bottles. In a video tweeted earlier by him, Mahindra had earlier expressed his admiration for desi jugaad for showing a plastic water bottle being creatively used as a “door closer.”

“My #whatsappwonderbox is filled with examples of modest, but out-of-the-box thinking applied to everyday problems. This person spent just Rs 2 to rig this door closure versus Rs 1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas!” he tweeted along with a 15-second long video.

My #whatsappwonderbox is filled with examples of modest, but out-of-the-box thinking applied to everyday problems. This person spent just ₹2 to rig this door closure versus ₹1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas! pic.twitter.com/azla5WoyjI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2019

(With IANS inputs)