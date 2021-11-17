Anand Mahindra has always been a person who’s on the lookout for innovative ideas, encouraging them and sharing the same with his followers. Recently, the chairperson of the Indian auto giant took to Twitter to share the story of a start-up with Twitterati and confessed his regret of not being aware of such a noble initiative. Through the tweet, Mahindra also announced his interest in investing in the business, if he gets an opportunity. The business under discussion is called ‘Thaely’ which translates to the Hindi word for polythene bags. Thaely is a start-up by a 23-year-old entrepreneur, Ashay Bhave, who birthed the idea and turned it into a fully-functioning business in July 2021. The company manufactures sneakers, a widely-popular footwear, from plastic waste. According to Thaely, each pair is made up of around 10 plastic bags and 12 bottles, which otherwise would’ve harmed the ecosystem.

This is awesome!A startup in India 🇮🇳 is making these sneakers (a $70 billion market) are made of garbage (12 plastic bottles and handful of trash bags). And for $110, they will be shipped anywhere in the world.@Thaely_inc pic.twitter.com/ogNwVCFhXY — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) November 17, 2021

Anand Mahindra, sharing the report on Thaely by Business Insider, in the caption, wrote, “Embarrassed I didn’t know about this inspiring start-up. These are the kinds of start-ups we need to cheer on- not just the obvious unicorns. I am going to buy a pair today.” Mahindra’s curiosity regarding such an innovative and local business is evident through his tweet, as he ended the caption with, “When he raises funds for the company, count me in,” and asked the best way to acquire a pair of sneakers by Thaely.

Embarrassed I didn’t know about this inspiring startup. These are the kinds of startups we need to cheer on—not just the obvious unicorns. I’m going to buy a pair today. (Can someone tell me the best way to get them?) And when he raises funds-count me in! https://t.co/nFY3GEyWRY— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2021

Netizens poured in with their opinions and advice and also motivated Mahindra to promote the business. One user wrote, “Please promote this green business.”

Please promote this green business https://t.co/hCjNl8CqS3— Girish (@nirvana_76) November 17, 2021

Another user tried to bridge the gap, tagged Thaely and Mahindra in the same tweet, and wrote, “Hi Thaely, Anand Mahindra is interested in your business plan. You should meet him.”

“He is always up for good deeds,” wrote one user.

He's always up for good deeds ❤️ https://t.co/mF14QGThpR— Riteeessshhh (@RICTHEPUNTER) November 17, 2021

Mahindra’s fascination and excitement to get associated with the project only promises a smooth road ahead for the company and its future. We are genuinely rooting for this amazing collaboration. What do you think?

