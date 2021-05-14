Anand Mahindra Thinks Millennials Won't Guess This Object in Viral Pic. Can You?

Industrial Anand Mahindra is quite popular and active on Twitter and his posts often create a buzz on the microblogging site. On May 13, Mahindra shared a task for all the millennials in his Twitter follower list. He tweeted a picture of an object and asked his followers to identify it. Posting the picture, he also added that no millennial will recognize the image right away, but it came easy for them. The photo features an aluminum sphere tied to four hip-like antennas that hold the object suspended.

Want to take this challenge? Can you identify the object here in the picture?

What is this ‘thing’?—Whose picture no millennial will recognise right away—Whose name every millennial will recognise today pic.twitter.com/CCCdD36wY8— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 13, 2021

While you may or may not be have been able to identify the object, Twitteratis were quick in their response as they rightly identified the object as Sputnik 1 satellite. October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1 as Earth’s first artificial satellite.

Sir, That's Sputnik artificial Earth satellite.Now we have Sputnik vaccine which is world's first vaccine to fight Corona virus. — Umesh Angadi (@angadi_umesh) May 14, 2021

Sputnik , satelite by Russia pic.twitter.com/jfLRSDJIiU— Suyash Thorat (@Suyash_Thorat1) May 13, 2021

Sputnik 1 was named after the Russian word for satellite and was one of the most significant things to have happened in the arena of space science. In terms of size, Sputnik 1 weighed 83 kg and was 23 inches wide which is very small when we compare it to the major satellites of today.

Meanwhile, Russia has developed a COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V.The Russian vaccine is expected to come out in the Indian market soon after the government gave approval to the emergency usage on April 12. In fact, the first batch of 1,50,000Russian vaccines have already arrived in India and government drug regulators are on with the safety protocols check. Sputnik V has an efficacy of 91.6 percent against the COVID-19 virus and its usage will help India’s large vaccination program.

India is currently dealing with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and while the number of fresh cases has come down from last month, India is still reporting over 3,00,000 COVID-19 cases daily.

