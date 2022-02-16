Anand Mahindra Thinks This Desi Location is the Perfect Spot for Next James Bond Film

What connects James Bond and Jammu & Kashmir? Nothing so far, but industrialist Anand Mahindra has a location suggestion for the makers of the successful film franchise. Retweeting a photo of the breathtaking Chenab bridge from J&K, Mahindra suggested that it could be the perfect location for the opening scene of the next James Bond movie. The picture of the engineering marvel was originally posted by Indian Information Services officer Ankur Lahoty who shared some interesting details about the bridge. Calling it a reflection of “India's scientific prowess”, Lahoty revealed that this bridge standing at 359 meters above the riverbed level, is not just the highest railway bridge in the world but also 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Here's the tweet.

Extraordinary achievement. The scene for the next James Bond movie opening? https://t.co/F8bAVvhwxG— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022

Netizens were quick to join Mahindra with their suggestion for the scene of the next Bond movie. One of them opined that the next could also feature the Girnar Cable car in a ropeway scene instead of the Swiss alps.

Bond opening :1. Drives a Thar2. Onto train ( at it enters bridge )3. Eliminates enemy4. Does a jump from bridge5. Parachute opens with Indian flag on top Taratara tara…. — Red.Tilak (@ReddyR2D2) February 14, 2022

However, one user suggested that instead of a Bond movie, the Chenab bridge should feature in director SS Rajamouli's next or any other Indian movie first.

With due respect Sir, why can't it be the scene for the next @ssrajamouli movie opening ?Be Indian … See Indian 🙏 — Nisha Arjun (@NishaArjunK) February 14, 2022

Some others were excited to see the bridge featured in a Mahindra ad before going on to be part of a movie, Hollywood or Bollywood. “Or the next Mahindra Scorpio commercial?! I think the brand (Scorpio model) has a James Bond image,” read one of the replies to Mahindra’s tweet.

Or the next Mahindra Scorpio commercial?!I think the brand (Scorpio model) has a James Bond image. — Geeta Sundaram (@GeetaSundaram) February 15, 2022

Check some other reactions here:

Well Put @jamesBond movies R escapist entertainment allowed audiences to see parts of world they might never otherwise hv seen. Eg(No Time To Die)🏍 #EONProductionsPty #MichaelGWilson #BarbaraBroccoli used curvy Atlantic OceanRoad well to build suspense prior(chase sequence) pic.twitter.com/JmjBEktig7— Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) February 14, 2022

Very proud of India Railway engineering! Wish this achievement is propagated properly in more mainstream media and make an educational documentary of it! #ChenabBridge— Chin-Mei Maniyatt (@Mimoklien) February 15, 2022

Had a great opportunity of visiting this site back in 2017…..its a real engineering challenge to construct the bridge in a difficult terrain….. Credit goes to the hard working engineers and workers and also to government officials for support…. New india…. New heights— Dharmendra Kumar (@djdharm3) February 14, 2022

The construction of the Chenab bridge started back in 2004 with an aim to improve direct rail connectivity to the Kashmir valley. Located in the Reasi direct of J&K, the bridge is being constructed as a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

The Chenab Bridge project involved the fabrication of 28,660 MT steel, 10 lakh cum Earthwork, 66,000 cum concrete, and 26 Km motorable roads. The structural steel used for the project is suitable for handling temperatures ranging from -10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.