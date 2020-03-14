English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra Thinks This is the Ideal Gift in Times of Coronavirus Pandemic

File photo of Anand Mahindra.

File photo of Anand Mahindra.

However, his suggestion of the ideal gift drew mixed reactions from the Tweeples with some saying that he was spreading misinformation

Share this:

In the times of Coronavirus pandemic, what do you think will be the best gift? Well, business tycoon Anand Mahindra thinks its the face mask which can be the best thing to gift someone as the world is embroiled in the pandemic.

Mahindra took to Twitter and said, “To my friend Ashok Kurien, who sent me the best gift for these times! Proud to learn that an Indian inventor’s Swiss company has come out with these washable, reusable masks that destroy viruses. They’re stepping up production in India. http://livinguard.com”

The tweet has received mixed reactions. Some users say that he is spreading misinformation as the masks do not kill the virus.

A user said, “Sir, please don't spread rumors to sell products. No virus can be destroyed by any mask. This is basic science. Neither mask safeguards you from viruses”.

Another wrote, “Mr. Mahindra No mask that we know of can "destroy the virus" as you have written in your post. Kindly correct this ASAP since you are a public personality. All masks only assist in personal protection from air borne infection”.

Even though there were some criticisms regarding the post, Twitterati couldn't help but share memes.


Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story