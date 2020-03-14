Anand Mahindra Thinks This is the Ideal Gift in Times of Coronavirus Pandemic

In the times of Coronavirus pandemic, what do you think will be the best gift? Well, business tycoon Anand Mahindra thinks its the face mask which can be the best thing to gift someone as the world is embroiled in the pandemic.

Mahindra took to Twitter and said, “To my friend Ashok Kurien, who sent me the best gift for these times! Proud to learn that an Indian inventor’s Swiss company has come out with these washable, reusable masks that destroy viruses. They’re stepping up production in India. http://livinguard.com”

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 to my friend Ashok Kurien, who sent me the best gift for these times! Proud to learn that an Indian inventor’s Swiss company has come out with these washable,reusable masks that destroy viruses. They’re stepping up production in India. https://t.co/uZv23cAM7j pic.twitter.com/YFawmDhvcY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 13, 2020

The tweet has received mixed reactions. Some users say that he is spreading misinformation as the masks do not kill the virus.

A user said, “Sir, please don't spread rumors to sell products. No virus can be destroyed by any mask. This is basic science. Neither mask safeguards you from viruses”.

Sir, please don't spread rumors to sell products. No virus can be destroyed by any mask. This is basic science.



Neither mask safeguards you from viruses. — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) March 13, 2020

Another wrote, “Mr. Mahindra No mask that we know of can "destroy the virus" as you have written in your post. Kindly correct this ASAP since you are a public personality. All masks only assist in personal protection from air borne infection”.

Mr. Mahindra No mask that we know of can "destroy the virus" as you have written in your post. Kindly correct this ASAP since you are a public personality. All masks only assist in personal protection from air borne infection. — M (@pseudo_sapiens) March 13, 2020

Even though there were some criticisms regarding the post, Twitterati couldn't help but share memes.