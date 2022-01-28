Anand Mahindra to Police Commissioner, Why Chennai's 'Auto Anna' is Being Lauded

Popularly called ‘Auto Anna’, Anna Durai (37) owns an auto-rickshaw that is unlike any ordinary vehicle. Anna Durai, an auto driver hailing from Chennai, could not have been a stranger in the bustling OMR area. Anna Durai’s specialty is to captivate the minds of the customers in a single ride, to an extent that those who once travelled in Anna Durai’s auto would definitely await to travel for the next time around. Although Durai did not come into driving auto-rickshaw by choice he made changes to his work in a unique style to make himself love his job. This “Auto Anna’s" vehicle has been equipped with a laptop, an iPad, mini-fridge, free Wi-Fi, free snacks, free chocolates, newspapers, weekly magazines, TV, facemasks, and sanitizer- all these facilities just for the customers. The fare for Durai’s auto, which offers so many features, is the same as the fare charged for other autos under the government’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, Durai proudly boasts that before providing these services, he had to wait for the customers for a long time and now the customers wait for him. Above all, Durai feels teaching is the most responsible job in the world, so teachers are not charged anything for the ride in his auto. Durai, going a mile ahead, is now giving surprises after the Covid-19 outbreak to doctors, nurses, and sanitation workers by charging them nothing for the journey. The list goes on and on. Anna Durai’s auto carries many more surprises such as riding at discounted prices on Mother’s Day, Children’s Day, and Women’s Day.

The 37-year-old Durai, who is a dropout of Class 12, has demonstrated how to get hold of customers in the business through credibility and how to bring customers back to him. Owing to his popularity, Durai has had the opportunity to speak on various platforms across India on how to impress customers. Following this, Durai also presented his ideas at seminars at more than 300 companies, including the world’s leading companies, such as Microsoft, Google, and HP.

If MBA students spent a day with him it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management. @sumanmishra_1 let’s learn from him… https://t.co/Dgu7LMSa9K— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2022

Moreover, recently, Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, who saw a video about Durai, praised him and shared the video on his Twitter page, saying “We need to learn from Anna Durai. If MBA students spend a day with him, it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man is not only an auto driver, he’s a Professor of Management." Meanwhile, earlier this week, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal also lauded the auto driver for his unique service in the city.

