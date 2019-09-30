Anand Mahindra Tweets He's 'Ashamed' to Not have Known Tamil is World's Oldest Language
In a last to join the buzz was Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, who took to Twitter to "confess" his shame of not knowing the 'language fact' that PM Modi had mentioned .
(Twitter/ @anandmahindra)
Following the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 74th United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, there has been a lot of buzz about Tamil being "the oldest language of the world."
During his speech, PM Modi had quoted 3000-year old Tamil poet to describe India's idea of 'unity in diversity'.
He wrote, "I am ashamed to confess that until the PM mentioned at the @UN that Tamil is the oldest living language in the world, I was unaware of that fact. We need to to spread much greater knowledge & pride of that distinction throughout India."
I am ashamed to confess that until the PM mentioned at the @UN that Tamil is the oldest living language in the world, I was unaware of that fact. We need to to spread much greater knowledge & pride of that distinction throughout India https://t.co/qgx9UKpq51. (1/2)
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2019
In another tweet, he further added, "I attended a boarding school in Udhagamandalam & should have studied Tamil. Unfortunately, from my schoolmates, I learned only some choice words of abuse which make the Tamil speaking members of my board blush!"
I attended a boarding school in Udhagamandalam & should have studied Tamil. Unfortunately, from my schoolmates, I learned only some choice words of abuse which make the Tamil speaking members of my board blush! https://t.co/qgx9UKpq51. (2/2)
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2019
The posts have garnered mixed views where people have argued whether Tamil is for real the oldest language.
For me I have different logic , I think Tamil is the oldest state language , but scripture wise sanskrit is oldest as ved and everything is written in Sanskrit language
— Pooja (@Pooja29904393) September 30, 2019
Tamil and Kannada languages are believed to be the oldest languages in the world. No doubt about it.
— Anonymous (@anonymous09014) September 30, 2019
I thought Sanskrit was oldest language in the world
— ShrastyK (@ShrastyK) September 30, 2019
And what about Sanskrit and Hindi? Sudden U turn? Who knows tomorrow if PM visits Maharashtra on campaign tour it will be Marathi.
— RenTik (@ren_tik) September 30, 2019
Sir, Tamil becomes the oldest living language only if you consider Samskrit a dead language.
— Harsha (@siriharusha) September 30, 2019
