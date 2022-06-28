Anand Mahindra Tweets Mural of Arnold Schwarzenegger and it Has a Funny Twist

Apart from being one of the most successful businessmen in the country, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is very well known for encapsulating just the right amount of humour and wit in his tweets to indulge with Gen Z. Continuing the trajectory, the business tycoon on Thursday tweeted a picture of a wall graffiti that portrays actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger. But what tickled the funny bones of the netizens’ was the name written on the mural. Giving the desi twist to the Terminator actor’s surname Schwarzenegger, the artist wrote it in Hindi as Arnold Subhashnagar. And now the picture is making the rounds on the internet.

Moreover, Mahindra’s witty words added perfect satire to the hilarious picture and made it worth grabbing all the attention. While posting the picture on his official Twitter handle, Mahindra wrote in the caption, “This is the ‘Great Indian Funnel.’ We adopt everything and everyone & give them Indian Avatars! Hum puri duniya ko apnate hain. (And I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger’ when I could have just called him Mr. Subhashnagar..). Mahindra’s tweet has gone viral and so far it has received more than 11 thousand likes. Moreover, the comments section is flooded with people laughing out loud, and joking around the picture.

This is the ‘Great Indian Funnel.’ We adopt everything and everyone & give them Indian Avatars! हम पूरी दुनिया को अपनाते हैं. (And I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger’ when I could have just called him Mr. Subhashnagar..) pic.twitter.com/zqOZN05k2N — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2022

One user jokingly commented, “People in Bangalore call him Arnold Shivajinagar.” Another wrote, “Hahaha.. I like to pronounce McConaughey of Matthew as ‘Main Kaun Hai’!” A user shared his incident, and revealed, “I had a similar problem with William Dalrymple so I chose dharampal.” Responding to this tweet one historian responded, “I occasionally explain Dal Ram Pal, but Dharampal is even better,” commented the Scottish historian. Apart from laughing at the tweet, there were few who praised Anand Mahindra for being so active on social media.

Ppl in Bangalore call him Arnold Shivajinagar 😊 https://t.co/FrHlLDJ7GK — ಅನಿಲ್/ അനിൽ / Anil (@nile080) June 17, 2022

Hahaha.. I like to pronounce McConaughey of Matthew as 'Main Kaun Hai'! 😄 https://t.co/gRfGa5H8FP — Richa Vriksh (@richa_vriksh) June 17, 2022

I think you are the only billionaire businessman in India who post quality tweets…. Your tweets are certainly very interesting..! https://t.co/ZSM6vfihyq — ➡️דוד (@zaranj_a) June 17, 2022

One user wrote, “I think you are the only billionaire businessman in India who posts quality tweets….Your tweets are certainly very interesting..!” For those who don’t know, Arnold Subhashnagar gained the limelight when a woman made a spoof video pronouncing Schwarzenegger as Subhashnagar. The video went crazy viral in June 2019. Watch it here:

