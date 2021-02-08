Anand Mahindra Tweets on Uttarakhand Floods and Glacial Burst. Is the Disaster Linked to Climate Change?

On Sunday, Uttarakhand's Chamoli region was hit by a massive flood triggered by a glacier burst at Joshimath. A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off earlier in the day, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalaya.

Over 170 labourers -- 148 employed at the NTPC plant and 22 at Rishiganga -- are said to be missing, a spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. Ten bodies have been found so far, ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey said. As many as five PWD bridges washed away, while 30 people are feared trapped.

As a response to the disaster, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday tweeted that "glacial burst" had been a term that he had been previously unfamiliar with but one that everyone will soon have to get familiar with because of climate change.

"'Glacier burst' is a phrase I was unfamiliar with but which, unfortunately, I think we all will get overly familiar with. This is what climate activists have been warning us about. The dangerous future they alerted us to may already be here," he tweeted.

Mahindra's tweet raises a few poignant questions. Is Uttarakhand's flood due to climate change and could it have been avoided?

What are glacial bursts?

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) usually occurs when a natural unsteady dam containing a glacial lake collapses. According to AntarcticGlaciers.org, these outburst floods typically have three features - they are marked by extremely sudden releases of water, they are rapid events and sometimes last hours and days and they result in "large downstream river discharges" -- as was seen in case of the Uttarakhand flood.

Another encyclopaedia explains that glaciers are moving bodies of ice. Thus, when they retreat, they leave behind a void which is often filled by water creating a lake. That's called a moraine. Often, this moraine can crack under the pressure of a swelling lake and a flood follows. Such floods may hold millions to hundreds of millions of cubic metre of water.

There are multiple reasons why a glacial burst can happen. For instance, they can be due to erosion, earthquake under ice, build-up of water pressure and so on.

Are glacial bursts due to climate change?

Many experts have said that the glacial burst in Uttarakhand may be linked to climate change. According to a report in New York Times, scientists have warned that rising temperatures due to global warming could melt the Himalayan glaciers at an alarming rate. A study has also predicted that all of these glaciers, a major source of water, could be gone by the end of this century. The Himalayas could lose two-thirds of its glaciers by 2100, says the study.

Experts said it is a rare incident of a glacial burst and maybe "a climate change event". "We need further analysis, weather reports and data to confirm if this indeed was the case. It's unlikely that this was a cloudburst, since weather reports in Chamoli district show sunny weather till today with no record of precipitation," Mohd. Farooq Azam, who is an Assistant Professor at IIT Indore, told IANS.

In general, climate change and global warming are frequently listed as causes of glacial bursts. A report by Columbia University predicted that chances of such glacial bursts and GLOFs would increase in the upcoming decades.

A 2002 press release by United Nations warned of an increased threat of glacial lakes floods due to global warming.

According to the report, around 50 lakes high up in the Himalayas were at risk of bursting their banks and "sending millions of gallons of deadly floodwaters swirling down valleys, putting at risk tens of thousands of lives." Scientists had warned that the lakes were rapidly filling with icy cold water as the rising temperature continues to melt the glaciers and snowfields that act as a source of water for them.

In the report, scientists with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) warned that they had found at least 44 lakes that were filling up so quickly that they could easily burst in around five years (meaning 2007.)

What happened in Uttarakhand in 2013?

The Uttarakhand floods of 2013 may be similar to the 2021 floods in terms of devastation and destruction, but they were quite different in nature.

The massive flood came as a grim reminder of the Kedarnath deluge of 2013 which led to widespread devastation in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region. A devastating natural disaster in the form of torrential rains of unseen magnitude had struck Kedarnath on 16-17 June in 2013.

The banks of the Chorabari lake in Kedarnath had collapsed due to a cloudburst that had resulted in a major flash flood causing widespread destruction in Uttarakhand and led to heavy losses to infrastructure, agriculture lands, human and animal lives.

However, unlike the Kedarnath tragedy which struck after a downpour, the flash flood on Sunday occurred on a bright and sunny morning.