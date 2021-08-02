Anand Mahindra Tweets PV Sindhu Would Win 'Gold' in 'Olympics For Mental Strength'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, among millions of fellow Indians, is proud of ace shuttler PV Sindhu’s medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics. The badminton star became the first Indian woman to bag two consecutive medals at the Olympics. In the third-place play-off match, she beat China’s He Bing Jiao 21-13 and 21-15 and claimed a majestic win in the Badminton Women’s singles category. Back at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sindhu grabbed a silver. At the Tokyo Olympics, she might have failed to bring home the elusive gold medal, but her feat remains nothing short of outstanding. Reacting to India’s first female double Olympic medallist’s podium finish, Mahindra congratulated Sindhu on her commitment and mental strength.

Calling Sindhu the Golden Girl, the Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted, “If there were an Olympics for mental strength, she would be on the top of the podium. Think about how much more resilience and commitment it requires to rise above a demoralising defeat and give it your all. You are still our Golden Girl PV Sindhu.”

If there were an Olympics for mental strength, she would be on the top of the podium. Think about how much more resilience & commitment it requires to rise above a demoralising defeat & give it your all… You’re still our Golden Girl @Pvsindhu1 https://t.co/ji9jxAjdeM— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2021

RPG Industries Chairman Harsh Goenka also echoed similar thoughts. He congratulated the Indian shuttler in a tweet that reads, “On all border calls, the Indian made the right call. Like real life. PV Sindhu you are the golden girl. Two Olympic medals and the first woman to do it. Makes me sing in praise ‘Punjab, SINDHU, Gujarat, Maratha’".

India defeats China!On all border calls, the Indian made the right call. Like real life!@Pvsindhu1 you are the golden girl. Two Olympic medals and the first woman to do it! Makes me sing in praise ‘Punjab, SINDHU, Gujarat, Maratha’— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 1, 2021

Sindhu is the first Indian shuttler to claim two individual medals at the Olympics. She has five World Championship medals to her credit including a historic gold. She also bagged two medals in consecutive Asian Games appearances. The Hyderabad-based athlete also secured two medals at the Commonwealth Games. It took some time for Team India to win its second medal, but it was worth the wait. Mirabai Chanu won the first medal for India at the Games by bagging silver in weightlifting in the women’s 49 kg category.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here