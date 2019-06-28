Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'

Anand Mahindra’s admiration for Indian jugaad is known to all, especially his seven million Twitter followers.

The Mahindra Group chairman often takes to the microblogging site to share videos of Indians using innovative methods to deal with day-to-day problems.

And recently the business tycoon expressed his admiration for another Indian jugaad showing a water bottle being creatively used as a “door closer.”

“My #whatsappwonderbox is filled with examples of modest, but out-of-the-box thinking applied to everyday problems. This person spent just Rs 2 to rig this door closure versus Rs 1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas!” he tweeted along with a 15-second long video which has been viewed over one lakh times.

The video, said to have been originally posted on video sharing app TikTok, shows a water-filled plastic bottle hung above a door to act as a door stopper.

One Twitter user while commenting on the post said there ought to be a portal dedicated to such innovations.

“Let us have a portal where such “entries” can be uploaded. Slowly it will become populated. Keeping an option of making some payment to the “innovator”, if used. Although it can’t be policed but I’m sure most would pay. Better than surfing FB/Amazon.”

“Indian technology,” wrote another.

While another thought it was the “best jugaad of all time.”

Last month, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a 'Khatiya-vator' or a khatiya (cot) being used as an excavator. "I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator,'" he had tweeted.