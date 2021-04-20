Anand Mahindra Uses Viral Pic to Remind Us Why Social Distancing is Need of the Hour

With rising numbers of coronavirus cases in India, celebrities and public figures are once again urging people to keep following the basic rules of preventing the further spread of the virus. By Wednesday, India reported 12,801,785 cases of coronavirus infection and 1,66,177 deaths due to it. With these figures, the chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share his thoughts on how people are flouting the coronavirus preventative steps.

The businessman shared a picture where a man is seen peeking into a counter that is otherwise separated from customers through a glass shield. The man pops his head to the other side of the counter, where a group of workers are seen sitting and working, through a circular passage made in the glass shield. The man is also not wearing a face mask in the picture which seems to be taken inside a government office. Captioning this picture, the 65-year-old businessman wrote that clearly people are not accustomed to social distancing. He further mentioned that it is time to do our bit. He urged his followers to pull their heads back and mask up.

Clearly, we’re not accustomed to social distancing. But it’s time to do our bit: pull our heads back and mask up! pic.twitter.com/cqK9apinMq— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2021

The tweet has garnered over 9,950 likes, and over 850 retweets since it was posted on the microblogging site.

Commenting on the post one user pointed out how political rallies continue to take place in states like West Bengal, and Assam when the country is reporting a lakh above cases of coronavirus daily. On Thursday, India reported 1,26,789 new cases of coronavirus.

Here it is true ,what about the election rallys Netas should learn sir— Murugan Krishnan (@Murugan39303233) April 8, 2021

Couldn't agree less but what about political rallies ?— Hetal Doshi (@HetalDo35931053) April 8, 2021

Social distancing we in India have been trained by our political leaders. What we lack physical distancing Covid or otherwise. We are of course well trained to gate crash 😌— Natarajan Nagarajan (@knotynag) April 8, 2021

Another user expressed his agreement with Anand and wrote that in such times rather than blaming and pin-pointing others, it is best to remember what the Chinese philosopher Confucius said that it is better to light a candle than blame the darkness. He further mentioned that we may not be able to change the world, but we can reform ourselves.

Yes indeed. In such times rather than blaming and pin-pointing others, it is best to remember what Confucius said…"It is better to light a candle than blame the darkness". We may not be able to change the world, but we can reform ourselves.— Rajesh Menon (@RajeshM51228465) April 8, 2021

Hence wear your mask whenever you are out and keep a hand sanitiser handy.

