Anand Mahindra tagged Elon Musk on a photo of an Indian bullock cart, with the attached text on the image suggesting that it is the “original Tesla”. “Original Tesla vehicle. No Google Map required, No Fuel, No Pollution, FSD Mode (Fully Self Driven), Set Home [to and fro] Work place… Relax, Take a nap, Reach your destination,” the text reads. Sharing it, Mahindra tweeted, “BACK to the Future” and tagged the Tesla boss. People on Twitter were divided over the tweet, either agreeing or disagreeing with Mahindra’s idea.

Yes, the real fully automated self driven vehicle by many people in older days. Due to the current trend of mechanisation and corporate farming we can see rarely nowadays https://t.co/XyFhRQ0KFG — Keesara Sreenivasa Reddy (@KeesaraSreeniv1) April 25, 2022

Every past incident can reflect one time in future https://t.co/ZHNd59MUgD — ꪑꪖꪀiᛕꪖꪀᦔꪖꪀ (@Smk719604) April 24, 2022

Someone delete his whatsapp https://t.co/UPMZ7N15Ie — Bruh-ce wayne (@Acchatheekh) April 24, 2022

Earlier, Mahindra had shared why India manufactures the highest number of two-wheelers in the world. Sharing a photo of a man who precariously balances two stacks of plastic chair, a large number of sleeping mats and also a woman on a two-wheeler, Mahindra said that Indians can carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel. The photo has garnered 18,000 likes till now.

“Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday.”

While a few users agreed with the industrialist, many said that the tweet glorifies poverty and overloading by vehicles.

He had also once had the video of a cyclist skillfully balancing a bundle of clothes on his head while he cycles hands-free. “This, man is a human Segway, with a built-in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance”, he had tweeted. Mahindra also expressed that there are many talented people like the man in the video who don’t get spotted or recognized. He said that one could be a talented gymnast or a sportsperson who needs training but unfortunately doesn’t get spotted.

