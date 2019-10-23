Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter

After the death of his father, Mysuru-hailing D Krishna Kumar decided to take his mother on an India tour. On a Bajaj Chetak scooter.

Trending Desk

October 23, 2019
Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter


Amidst the stories that make us lose our trust in humanity and give up on people, there are a few human beings who restore our facts in love and affection.

The same was done by 39-year-old D Krishna Kumar from Mysuru. After his father’s death four years ago, the man, in 2018, decided to take his septuagenarian mother for an India tour.

He took off on his 20-year-old Bajaj Chetak scooter with his mother, Choodar.

He did so because his mother never stepped out of the house and he wanted to show her places.

The news, which went viral for all the right reasons, has now reached to business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

It all began on October 22, when Mahindra’s friend, Manoj Kumar shared a video on his Twitter page, writing, “This is a Gap Year I wish I had! Dakshinmurthy Krishna Kumar from Mysore left his banking job and travelled with his mom on a scooter. A total of 48100 KMs. The reason? His mother had not stepped out of her town & he wished to show her India! #TuesdayMotivation (sic).”

On Wednesday, October 23, Mr Mahindra shared the news on his Twitter page.

In fact, he also offered to gift a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT to the man. He wrote, “A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country... Thank you for sharing this Manoj. If you can connect him to me, I’d like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey."

This is not the first time Mahindra has offered help to someone who is in need. He has done several similar works in the past.

