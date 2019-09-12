Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Anand Mahindra Wants to 'Invest' in 80-Year-Old Tamil Woman's One-Rupee Idli Eatery

Kamalathal has been running her marginal-profit eatery for 30-35 years now. Mahindra said he wanted to buy the woman an LPG stove.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Anand Mahindra Wants to 'Invest' in 80-Year-Old Tamil Woman's One-Rupee Idli Eatery
Image credit: Twitter/NewsMinute
A Tamil Nadu woman, who has been selling idlis at nominal prices for over three decades now, has found thousands of admirers online after Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group shared her “humbling” story on Twitter.

80-year-old K Kamalathal from Vadivelampalayam village near Peru sells idlis for just one rupee per piece along with sambhar and chutney so that daily wage workers are not forced to toil hard throughout the day on an empty stomach.

The nominal-priced idlis also help them save money for their families.

Kamalathal has been running her marginal-profit eatery for 30-35 years now, India Today reports.

The elderly woman wakes up every day before sunrise to open her home to the needy people to feed them the idli with sambhar and chutney.

She said, 15 years ago, she raise the idli price to Rs 1 from the initial 50 paise in view of the ever-increasing price of the ingredients.

"Profits are not my priority but feeding the people is what drives me to work," she told India Today.

“I use eight kg of rice for the batter,” The Hindu quoted the octogenarian as saying.

K. Marappan, a senior citizen and a customer for 20 year said he sometimes ate the food without even paying Kamalathal.

“My children prefer eating outside, but I would like to eat only here,” he told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, netizens are hailing Kamalathal’s commitment to serve the poor and Anand Mahindra’s offer to help her out.

