Anand Mahindra Wants to 'Invest' in 80-Year-Old Tamil Woman's One-Rupee Idli Eatery

A Tamil Nadu woman, who has been selling idlis at nominal prices for over three decades now, has found thousands of admirers online after Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group shared her “humbling” story on Twitter.

One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

80-year-old K Kamalathal from Vadivelampalayam village near Peru sells idlis for just one rupee per piece along with sambhar and chutney so that daily wage workers are not forced to toil hard throughout the day on an empty stomach.

The nominal-priced idlis also help them save money for their families.

Kamalathal has been running her marginal-profit eatery for 30-35 years now, India Today reports.

The elderly woman wakes up every day before sunrise to open her home to the needy people to feed them the idli with sambhar and chutney.

She said, 15 years ago, she raise the idli price to Rs 1 from the initial 50 paise in view of the ever-increasing price of the ingredients.

"Profits are not my priority but feeding the people is what drives me to work," she told India Today.

“I use eight kg of rice for the batter,” The Hindu quoted the octogenarian as saying.

K. Marappan, a senior citizen and a customer for 20 year said he sometimes ate the food without even paying Kamalathal.

“My children prefer eating outside, but I would like to eat only here,” he told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, netizens are hailing Kamalathal’s commitment to serve the poor and Anand Mahindra’s offer to help her out.

Her message of "कर्मयोग" is important.Life isn't about accumulating resources, making money.Its also about dedication & selfless love in serving humanity, following a natural path which was part of our culture for centuries. — योगेश Bailwal (@YogeshBailwal) September 10, 2019

Politicians open Amma and Anna canteen and pay through the exchequer But here Full Pain No Gain 💯 % Satisfaction And Selfless service — Sushil Agarwal (@suzyagarwal) September 11, 2019

Your gesture is highly appreciated sirBut octogenarians like her prefer to use wood that stove. And this traditional way adds more taste to the food she prepares. It will be good, if u can get her a better accommodation and bear part of her cooking expenses, cost of ingredients — Lakshmi narayan 🇮🇳 (@lachi1990) September 10, 2019

He’s just trying to make her life easier and save her eyes and lungs from the carbon monoxide. 🙏🏼 — Für Elise (@elisee_fur) September 11, 2019

Why only MR.Mahindra pay ?Cant we do.such if we https://t.co/l5NS7qB7oy such opportunity in our vicinity ?If not then we are worse than beggars Salary is not important.. Intent is !!! — Santosh K (@Santosh33779105) September 10, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.