Anand Mahindra Wants to 'Invest' in 80-Year-Old Tamil Woman's One-Rupee Idli Eatery
Kamalathal has been running her marginal-profit eatery for 30-35 years now. Mahindra said he wanted to buy the woman an LPG stove.
Image credit: Twitter/NewsMinute
A Tamil Nadu woman, who has been selling idlis at nominal prices for over three decades now, has found thousands of admirers online after Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group shared her “humbling” story on Twitter.
One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019
80-year-old K Kamalathal from Vadivelampalayam village near Peru sells idlis for just one rupee per piece along with sambhar and chutney so that daily wage workers are not forced to toil hard throughout the day on an empty stomach.
The nominal-priced idlis also help them save money for their families.
Kamalathal has been running her marginal-profit eatery for 30-35 years now, India Today reports.
The elderly woman wakes up every day before sunrise to open her home to the needy people to feed them the idli with sambhar and chutney.
She said, 15 years ago, she raise the idli price to Rs 1 from the initial 50 paise in view of the ever-increasing price of the ingredients.
"Profits are not my priority but feeding the people is what drives me to work," she told India Today.
“I use eight kg of rice for the batter,” The Hindu quoted the octogenarian as saying.
K. Marappan, a senior citizen and a customer for 20 year said he sometimes ate the food without even paying Kamalathal.
“My children prefer eating outside, but I would like to eat only here,” he told The Hindu.
Meanwhile, netizens are hailing Kamalathal’s commitment to serve the poor and Anand Mahindra’s offer to help her out.
Her message of "कर्मयोग" is important.Life isn't about accumulating resources, making money.Its also about dedication & selfless love in serving humanity, following a natural path which was part of our culture for centuries.— योगेश Bailwal (@YogeshBailwal) September 10, 2019
Politicians open Amma and Anna canteen and pay through the exchequer But here Full Pain No Gain 💯 % Satisfaction And Selfless service— Sushil Agarwal (@suzyagarwal) September 11, 2019
Your gesture is highly appreciated sirBut octogenarians like her prefer to use wood that stove. And this traditional way adds more taste to the food she prepares. It will be good, if u can get her a better accommodation and bear part of her cooking expenses, cost of ingredients— Lakshmi narayan 🇮🇳 (@lachi1990) September 10, 2019
He’s just trying to make her life easier and save her eyes and lungs from the carbon monoxide. 🙏🏼— Für Elise (@elisee_fur) September 11, 2019
Why only MR.Mahindra pay ?Cant we do.such if we https://t.co/l5NS7qB7oy such opportunity in our vicinity ?If not then we are worse than beggars Salary is not important.. Intent is !!!— Santosh K (@Santosh33779105) September 10, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Zoya Factor Doppelganger Left Fans Confused if the Cricketer is Making His Bollywood Debut
- Woman Stuck With Mouth Open after Dislocating Jaw From 'Laughing Too Hard'
- Auto Industry Saw Best Times Even With Ola, Uber in Existence: Maruti Suzuki
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral
- Serena Williams Wins New York Fashion Week as She Walks Runway With Adorable Daughter