1-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra Wants to Ship this Businessman a Lungi for His Work From Home

Image for representation.

Earlier, Mahindra had shared another meme on Twitter from his WhatsApp wonder box, showing the difference between the expectation and reality of working from home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
It's a tale of two lungis.

After his recent confession that he often wears a 'lungi' while working from home, Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra shared something funny from his 'WhatsApp wonder box' again.

In a post on Twitter, he shared a video a businessman who was wearing an 'Instant suit.' The instant suit involves very obvious, formal looking suit, but which can be pulled apart, like a cover-up to reveal a T-shirt underneath.

Noting that the dress code of business formals still continues to be a thing even in lockdown while people, Mahindra wanted to help this man out by giving him a hack for clothing under his business suit.

"So I see that creating a new Video conference dress code is a global obsession. I’m going to ship this gentleman a lungi, so that he can complete his outfit by wearing it under his 'instant suit,'" wrote Mahindra.



Earlier, Mahindra had shared another meme on Twitter from his WhatsApp wonder box, showing the difference between the expectation and reality of working from home.

The 'expectation' shows a smartly dressed man in an office whereas the 'reality' is, well, about a lungi.

He had mentioned that a 'lungi' has always been his staple.


