Anand Mahindra Wants to Sponsor the 87-Year-Old Cricket Fan Who Stole the Limelight in Ind-Ban Match

Her spirit truly captures the essence of the game; after the match, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went to personally meet Patel.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
87-year-old Charulatha Patel won hearts at the India vs Bangladesh match in ICC Cricket World Cup yesterday with her enthusiasm and zeal as she cheered for the men in blue at Birmingham.

The octogenarian was spotted with tricolour paint smeared on her face, the national flag and a vuvuzela that she blew throughout the match. In multiple videos that have been shared by the official world cup Twitter handle, Patel can be seen cheering with other younger fans and even breaking into a jig with every boundary or wicket.

Her spirit truly captures the essence of the game; after the match, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went to personally meet Patel.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra too seemed mighty impressed with the woman's zest for life.

He wrote on Twitter, "Ok, watched the last over & it had all the drama I needed. The best victories are those that make you bite your nails at 1st & then make it look easy in the end. Shabash, India & make sure this match-winning lady is present at the semifinals & finals...give her a free ticket!"

When someone suggested that he sponsor her, he replied saying, "Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches!"

An avid cricket follower, Patel will surely be over the moon when she hears of Mahindra's offer!

