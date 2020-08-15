Anand Mahindra Watches This Old Viral Video before Every Independence Day. Here's Why

On India's 74th Independence Day, business tycoon Anand Mahindra is finding some 'josh' in a viral throwback video.

On the eve of Independence day, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an old video of a young boy from Arunachal Pradesh, singing the National Anthem - Jana Gana Mana - with all passion.

"I saw this first a year or more ago. I've stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day," said the Chairman of Mahindra Group adding, "It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time."

I saw this first a year or more ago. I’ve stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day. It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time. #friday pic.twitter.com/gFnj66cisd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2020

Though the little boy mixes up the verses and stammers in a few lines, what makes this rendition is his enthusiasm and social media is all in praises. He even forgets the last line and jumbles up in some places but doesn't forget to stand in attention position as he is seen singing the National Anthem.

The adorable video of the boy singing was originally posted in May'19 and it has once again caught the attention of netizens and soon the video became viral on social media.