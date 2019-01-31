English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why
Apart from being a successful businessman, Anand Mahindra has a reputation for being an active Tweeple.
Recently, the executive chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited had attracted a lot of attention and engagement on social media after he asked people to name the new car models.
And now, he's going viral on Twitter again. Mahindra tweeted an image of a food menu for a Chinese restaurant with a glaring spelling error.
The menu contained a dish called 'delicious roast husband'. Yes, you read that right.
"I’m certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don’t want her getting any creative ideas," Mahindra tweeted. It seems he got the image over WhatsApp as he used the hashtag #WhatsAppWonderbox along with the image.
Of course, social media loved the candid take on the faux pas.
I’m certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don’t want her getting any creative ideas....! 😀 #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/nyoGOBGo35— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 30, 2019
Of course, social media loved the candid take on the faux pas.
Hilarious pic.twitter.com/yuphH2nASk— Legal Eagle (@DVSutaria) January 30, 2019
Looks like the translator was not paid for his last tranche of services— Arjun Narayan (@irrexu) January 30, 2019
It may be because of the auto-correct feature. Or, should I say the, at times, auto-incorrect feature?— Suyog Ketkar (@suyogketkar) January 30, 2019
Anand Sir,— Prity (@Prity92405173) January 30, 2019
Your Tweets are Such a Breeze of Fresh Air. Rather than Boosting about your Brand Mahindra & the Dizzying Heights of Success it is Reaching Everyday, you rather prefer to Tweet Random Feel-Good Things which make us Smile & Wonder 🙂👊
💮🌼🌸 Love you Anand Sir 🌸💮🌼
