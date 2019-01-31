LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why

'I’m certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don’t want her getting any creative ideas,' Mahindra tweeted.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why
'I’m certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don’t want her getting any creative ideas,' Mahindra tweeted.
Apart from being a successful businessman, Anand Mahindra has a reputation for being an active Tweeple.

Recently, the executive chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited had attracted a lot of attention and engagement on social media after he asked people to name the new car models.

And now, he's going viral on Twitter again. Mahindra tweeted an image of a food menu for a Chinese restaurant with a glaring spelling error.

The menu contained a dish called 'delicious roast husband'. Yes, you read that right.

"I’m certainly going to think twice about visiting this restaurant with my wife. Don’t want her getting any creative ideas," Mahindra tweeted. It seems he got the image over WhatsApp as he used the hashtag #WhatsAppWonderbox along with the image.




Of course, social media loved the candid take on the faux pas.














