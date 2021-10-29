Anand Mahindra Wowed by London Family's Twitter Handle, Calls It Most Heart-warming

Anand Mahindra doesn’t hold back sharing things he appreciates and likes with his followers on Twitter. Be it quotes, pictures, or people, Mahindra makes sure he keeps his followers updated with his latest musings.

Recently, Mahindra took to the micro-blogging platform to share what he considers, “The most entertaining and heart-warming handle” he follows on Twitter. The account under discussion is of a family of five hailing from London, England. ‘The Kabs Family’ is frequent in sharing hilarious content on Twitter, featuring two or more members of the family.

Sharing one of the videos by The Kabs Family, Mahindra, in the caption, wrote, “This is probably the most entertaining and heart-warming handle I follow. I don’t know why they were suspended for a while. Welcome Back! And hey, Mali, you have a brilliant taste in music because those are all hits from MY generation.”

https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1452912137026813958

The clip that Mahindra shared is of a daddy-daughter duo sitting in a car discussing old school songs, and the daughter, during the discussion, singing them too. The 2-minute-long video is captioned, “Mali is back at it again with the old school!”

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/FamilyKabs/status/1452268467386785797

Since shared, the footage has garnered more than 2.5 lakh views and roughly 9,000 likes and counting. Netizens, including Anand Mahindra, are already swayed away by the cool quotient and the closeness that the Kabs carry with them.

One user wrote, “She is my spirit animal,” referring to Mali.

https://twitter.com/prttyDARNcute/status/1453364423633080325

Another wrote, “Mali never disappoints. She said I know all about Bobby!”

https://twitter.com/doc_mbreezee/status/1453313822081511430

Here are some other reactions to the adorable video:

https://twitter.com/ryananthony15/status/1453360634746257416

https://twitter.com/Hloni_04/status/1452916051067482115

https://twitter.com/nenebaby13/status/1452799758263848963

One user retweeted Mahindra’s post and, in the caption, related the sketches by the Kabs with The Cosby Show. He wrote, “Mr. Mahindra, have you watched The Cosby Show in the 80s? Mali looks so much like Cliff Huxtable’s youngest daughter. That was a great show to grow up with.”

https://twitter.com/sheth_sachin/status/1453091666768793602

What do you think about the clip?

