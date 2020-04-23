Anand Mahindra's 'Heavy Duty Nostalgia' Video Has 90s Kids Missing Childhood

The nationwide lockdown has been difficult for a lot of people simply because it is a new way of life brought into play far more abruptly than would have been preferred.

However, this has also resulted in plenty of creativity and throwbacks on social media and keeping with the trend was one of social media’s very active businessmen Anand Mahindra.

He evoked a sense of nostalgia amongst his followers by sharing a video on Twitter which had images of a whole range of things that most 90s kids would relate to. The video featured cassettes, landline telephones, Nataraj pencils and Kodak photo reels among other things.

To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid, when we’ll hanker for the good old days #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/VriIiEUABO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2020

The 64-year-old wrote: "To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia." While sharing the video - which shows a number of objects, games and snacks that many would remember from their childhoods - Mr Mahindra also predicted that the business of nostalgia would only grow in the post-COVID world, when everyone would yearn for the "good old days".

He also revealed his favourite part of the two-minute-long video. "My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum," he wrote.

The post garnered close to nine thousand likes and almost another two thousand retweets along with some very enthusiastic responses in the walk down memory lane.

₹1 each. I hope you must have tasted these. Unforgettable days. pic.twitter.com/bRJFgm3U7N — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) April 23, 2020

Could you please reach out to us with your contact details and location via DM? We'll connect with you in this regard. https://t.co/8m3UItF49K — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) April 23, 2020

Parle will come back with this pic.twitter.com/gLBpWRoYIz — ATK (@AmiKhairwar) April 23, 2020

Humara Bajaj. This one is vintage 1994,pic from 2010. I have still kept it alive pic.twitter.com/panyts4sax — DP (@Dwari1008) April 23, 2020

These were the little joys of life. Licking the pnkish-red tips of the Phantom cigarettes and applying them on our lips. Collecting the plastic animals that came with our Binaca toothpastes. How simple we were. How complicated we have become. — Swapan Seth (@swapanseth) April 23, 2020