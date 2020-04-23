BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra's 'Heavy Duty Nostalgia' Video Has 90s Kids Missing Childhood

The video featured cassettes, landline telephones, Nataraj pencils and Kodak photo reels among other things.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
The nationwide lockdown has been difficult for a lot of people simply because it is a new way of life brought into play far more abruptly than would have been preferred.

However, this has also resulted in plenty of creativity and throwbacks on social media and keeping with the trend was one of social media’s very active businessmen Anand Mahindra.

He evoked a sense of nostalgia amongst his followers by sharing a video on Twitter which had images of a whole range of things that most 90s kids would relate to. The video featured cassettes, landline telephones, Nataraj pencils and Kodak photo reels among other things.

The 64-year-old wrote: "To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia." While sharing the video - which shows a number of objects, games and snacks that many would remember from their childhoods - Mr Mahindra also predicted that the business of nostalgia would only grow in the post-COVID world, when everyone would yearn for the "good old days".

He also revealed his favourite part of the two-minute-long video. "My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum," he wrote.

The post garnered close to nine thousand likes and almost another two thousand retweets along with some very enthusiastic responses in the walk down memory lane.


