Anand Mahindra's 'Infinity Pool' on Bucket List Has Everyone Looking For GPS Coordinates

This summer has been rather tough for us, first, we were stuck in our houses in the lockdowns that had to be imposed because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the second wave of the pandemic. Then, the rising heat just made us want to run to the mountains. And this viral picture of an ‘infinity pool’ in the lap of the Himalayas is only going to make that desire stronger. The breathtaking view of this pool looks straight out of the fantasy world and has caught a lot of attention online. The picture which was Tweeted by a user named Siddhartha Bakaria last month has now left business tycoon Anand Mahindra impressed. Mahindra, who is known to be quite active on social media, often uses Twitter to interact with his followers.

He is seen sharing viral photos and videos on his timeline and this picture of a natural infinity pool is another addition to that list. Retweeting the picture, Mahindra said that the pool had to be on his travel bucket list as the ‘ultimate swimming experience’ and asked for the exact GPS coordinates of the location.

Check out his Tweet here:

Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience. Where exactly is this @Sidbakaria ? Need GPS coordinates! https://t.co/lfOciyiCyQ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 6, 2021

Reacting to Mahindra’s tweet, many users requested him to not make the coordinates public as the sudden rise in the number of visitors could spoil the natural beauty of this less explored destination.

If he make GPS coordinates public I am sure you will be welcomed with plastic litters, beer bottles, and broken alcohol bottles. As environments perspective it's not good to ask any location publicly. Glad that @Sidbakaria did not make it public.— ಗೋಪಾಲಕೃಷ್ಣ ಎ (Gopala Krishna A) (@gopala_krishna_) July 7, 2021

However, Siddhartha who had originally tweeted the picture revealed that the location in the picture belonged to Dharchula village in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. The picture was originally clicked by Dhami Naresh who had shared the image on his Instagram account in December last year.

Other users also shared their comments for the breathtaking view in the picture and shared pictures of their other offbeat locations that could be explored by Mahindra and other tourists.

Comparable is in my Palni backyard, complete with jacuzzi-like mini-waterfall - all perched on a 600 foot macro-waterfall. pic.twitter.com/ZOLLc3UzLz— David (@naandiliveli) July 6, 2021

Beautiful 😍But it seems like a dangerous place. That pool is made of stones and please look into the water .The bottom of the water is filled by stones. So it's a risky place .ok — Rani D. I (@ImaculateRani) July 6, 2021

Try walking along small river near Dharamshala pic.twitter.com/qa4wA3k7kx— Anil kumar (@anilkalonia) July 7, 2021

What’s your reaction to this picture of a natural infinity pool?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here