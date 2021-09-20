Anand Mahindra's Meme on Kellogg’s 'Upma' Breakfast Comes With Powerful Message

Breakfasts in India vary from region to region. From Maharashtra’s kanda poha and Rajasthan’s mirchi vada to the regular paratha and sandwiches, people across the country have their picks of the first meal of the day. To the western world, Indian breakfasts might appear unhealthy therefore back in 1994, Kellogg’s came to India to change the eating habits of Indians. In his latest Twitter post, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has successfully pulled out a dated meme which is a hilarious dig at the popular brand, that has left the internet in splits.

The meme first stated that Kellogg’s came to India to change the breakfast habits of all Indians. Right below it showcased what happened 10 years later and an image featuring Kellogg’s packet filled with UPMA was posted. Sharing the meme, Mahindra wrote, “Kellogg’s has been here for longer than a decade, so this is dated but it is going around now.” The industrialist further said that the sentiment endures, and one should never ever underestimate the power of local ‘champions.’

The meme was enough to start a banter between the netizens over Indian and western breakfast. While some believed that Kellogg’s did succeed in changing the breakfast habits of Indians as people prefer to eat cereals in the morning. Others opined that nothing can replace the Indian breakfast that includes parantha-plain and stuffed, poha, jalebi, mirchi vada, vada paav, matar kulcha, churma, chole-kulche, and others.

However they did introduce the concept of cereal to indians . Which was a shift in bf habits .— Sunanda (@sunanda_inaaya) September 19, 2021

Our recipes have evolved over 1000s of years. A new recipe can't just paradrop and take over like hollywood movie.— Amt Kaka (@AmtKaka) September 19, 2021

😂western breakfast here in India cannot replace parantha-plain&stuffed, poha, jalebi, mirchi vada, vada paav, matar kulcha, churma, chole-kulche, lassi, puri sabzi, chapati-sabzi-daal, curd rice, idli, upma, lemon rice, vada sambar, chapati-kebab, meethe chawal etc.— SanchitaRS (@SanchitaRS) September 19, 2021

Indian food is so much more diverse and beautiful than most western foods, particularly breakfast foods!— Scott McLennan (@ScottJMcLennan) September 19, 2021

Back in time, Kellogg’s had introduced only cornflakes, Basmati rice flakes, and wheatflakes. The brand entered the Indian market with quality products backed by technical, managerial and financial pillars. Unfortunately, it miserably failed to make the Indian audience go wow. Later, Kellogg’s revised their strategy, and instead of cornflakes, Basmati rice flakes, and wheatflakes, they launched Frosties (sweet, sugar-coated flakes) in 1997. This time they did win the hearts of Indian audiences and the company, itself was surprised by its success.

