Home » News » Buzz » Anand Mahindra's Nostalgic Video of Kids Remind Us of Good Ol' Days Before Covid-19
2-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra's Nostalgic Video of Kids Remind Us of Good Ol' Days Before Covid-19

The clip features children watching a cricket match on a television screen. (Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

Anand Mahindra wrote that this old clip reminded him of how the pandemic has forced people to put a screen in front of every activity.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has earned himself a fan base in the last year and a half. His fans and followers always look forward to his hilarious, witty, and introspective tweets. He also treats his social media followers with unique and never-seen-before videos. Once again, the businessman shared an old video of children playing cricket and it will indeed make you miss your pre-COVID days. The clip features children watching a cricket match on a television screen. Moments later, when one of the kids playing the cricket match on-screen hits the ball, it comes right out of the television screen. A child watching the match catches the ball and returns it. In just a few days, the clip has gone viral on the internet.

Sharing the video, Mahindra wrote that this old clip reminded him of how the pandemic has forced people to put a screen in front of every activity. Expressing what every individual felt, the business tycoon said that he wants to crawl through that screen and experience the ‘real’ thing again.

Watch the full video here:

Shared on September 12, the meaningful clip has racked up over 12k views and a couple of reactions from the Twitterati. Approving the video, netizens lauded the creative thought behind it while some calling Mahindra “India’s coolest billionaire” and hailed his sense of humour.

Referring to the children enjoying a cooked-up cricket match on a television screen, one of the Twitter users wrote that Indians are capable of finding happiness even in the smallest of things.

The video came as nostalgia to many as they were reminded of the old ONIDA TV.

A coupe of days back, Mahindra had shared a video of an application that takes an individual back in time.

While sharing the clip, Mahindra stated that he is not sure whether the software is nostalgia-inducing, just amusing, or scary as hell.

first published:September 15, 2021, 13:54 IST