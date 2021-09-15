Anand Mahindra's Nostalgic Video of Kids Remind Us of Good Ol' Days Before Covid-19

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has earned himself a fan base in the last year and a half. His fans and followers always look forward to his hilarious, witty, and introspective tweets. He also treats his social media followers with unique and never-seen-before videos. Once again, the businessman shared an old video of children playing cricket and it will indeed make you miss your pre-COVID days. The clip features children watching a cricket match on a television screen. Moments later, when one of the kids playing the cricket match on-screen hits the ball, it comes right out of the television screen. A child watching the match catches the ball and returns it. In just a few days, the clip has gone viral on the internet.

Sharing the video, Mahindra wrote that this old clip reminded him of how the pandemic has forced people to put a screen in front of every activity. Expressing what every individual felt, the business tycoon said that he wants to crawl through that screen and experience the ‘real’ thing again.

Watch the full video here:

An old video. But it reminded me today of how the pandemic has forced us to put a ‘Screen’ in front of every activity. I want to crawl through that screen and experience the “real” thing again… pic.twitter.com/FjvxUsv7Gm— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2021

Shared on September 12, the meaningful clip has racked up over 12k views and a couple of reactions from the Twitterati. Approving the video, netizens lauded the creative thought behind it while some calling Mahindra “India’s coolest billionaire” and hailed his sense of humour.

Indians are the most creative people in world. What an amazing idea by these kids😀😀👍 — Amrendra (@Amrendra7Kumar) September 12, 2021

Sir you have a great sense of humour 👍— Yogi Fan (@RajeshJ74505384) September 12, 2021

Nice one Sir… Great… Its indians village boy creative… 🙏🙏— Sunny_1973 (@Sunny19731) September 12, 2021

Coolest indian billionaire— Himanshu (@Himansh98591198) September 13, 2021

Referring to the children enjoying a cooked-up cricket match on a television screen, one of the Twitter users wrote that Indians are capable of finding happiness even in the smallest of things.

Yeh mera Bharath.. kaheen se bhi jugaad kar ke jeelethe hain zindagee Khushee se. Kisee se kuch cheen ne ki bhaavana rehthee naheen.👏👏👌👏❤️💕— M V Rao (@ArienKalki) September 13, 2021

The video came as nostalgia to many as they were reminded of the old ONIDA TV.

I am reminded of an old ONIDA TV ad after watching this video.— jignesh parikh (@jigneshparikh19) September 13, 2021

A coupe of days back, Mahindra had shared a video of an application that takes an individual back in time.

This showed up randomly in my #SignalWonderbox. Some new phone software that plunges you back in time. Perhaps the person who sent it felt I had aged too much…Not sure whether this is nostalgia-inducing, just amusing, or scary as hell…. pic.twitter.com/Dsdk5Nyukq— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 9, 2021

While sharing the clip, Mahindra stated that he is not sure whether the software is nostalgia-inducing, just amusing, or scary as hell.

