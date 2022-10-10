Anand Mahindra's Post Featuring a Bird Fighting The Wind Is Perfect Monday Motivation

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, is an avid social media user and often goes on to tweet interesting facts. The industrialist on Monday, posted a video of the bird, highlighting the beautiful message behind it. The video showed a bird battling against strong winds. Despite the odds, the bird doesn’t lose hope and keeps trying to flap its wings and rise “Nature never fails to provide lessons for our own lives. How do you face turbulent times? No matter what your profession is, let your wings flap as the winds buffet you, but keep your head stable, your mind clear & your eyes watchful,” Mahindra wrote while sharing the hashtag of Monday motivation.

Take a look at the video below.

Nature never fails to provide lessons for our own lives. How do you face turbulent times? No matter what your profession is, let your wings flap as the winds buffet you, but keep your head stable, your mind clear & your eyes watchful. #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/YDVm1uJXx5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 10, 2022

The video, which was originally shared by Viral Hog, has stacked over 4.4 million views along with heaps of praises online. Users thanked Mahindra for sharing such an inspiring message. A user wrote, “Very true and inspiring Sir, Head stable clear mind and watchful eyes can prevent disaster. Too good. Nice motivation for Monday. Thanks”.

“Wow! however, mankind can progress in science it cannot create better things than that what nature can create,” commented another.

A third user wrote, “Nature is the real teacher. The more you look into it, the more you learn about science”.

Take a look at some of the reactions.

Nature is the real teacher. The more you look into it, the more you learn about science. — Dr. Manish Tripathi (@manutripathi112) October 10, 2022

Very well said sir….gr8 thought….very inspiring….as always…. — Harsh Shah (@harshshah1985) October 10, 2022

So true sir, keep inspiring the world 🙏 — Trikansh Sharma (@trikansh_sharma) October 10, 2022

Anand Mahindra, who has more than 9 million Twitter followers, frequently shares such intriguing posts that motivate internet users. Earlier, the industrialist shared a video of a little boy doing somersaults on a road. Applauding the boy’s skills, Mahindra called him the next generation of athletes. He added that such unsupported raw talents should be put on a fast track.

And after the Gold rush for India at the #CWG2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli) pic.twitter.com/DXBcGQjMX0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2022

The video was posted online soon after the conclusion of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where India secured the fourth spot in the medal tally.

