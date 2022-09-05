Anand Mahindra's Post on Doctors' Handwriting Leaves Internet in Splits

Doctors and bad handwriting have a somewhat troubled relationship–a recent video shared by Industrialist Anand Mahindra proved just that. The chairman of the Mahindra group is an avid social media user and often leaves his followers in splits with his commentary on the social media platform Twitter. Recently, the 67-year-old Mumbai businessman shared a short video in which a doctor’s handwriting increasingly deteriorates over the years. The 15-second clip was titled “Doctor’s Handwriting be like” and showed how a medico’s handwriting changes throughout his academic career. Take a look at the hilarious video here and judge for yourself.

The business tycoon captioned the video and said,” Hilarious. But true.” Netizens were on the fence while reacting to the video that was shared humorously. While some agreed that doctors in India have unintelligible handwriting; others noted that it was due to excruciating work pressure.

A comment by a doctor on Mahindra’s post said,” Absolutely true- endorsed by a doctor”.

Another said, “There is a saying, that a Doctor’s prescription only could be deciphered by a chemist. A Doctor with good handwriting is rare. Hence, let us keep pondering about the medicines in a prescription.”

Mahindra’s post was also spotted by former Rajya Sabha MP and avid social media user Subramanian Swamy. He appreciated the post and wrote, “Great research. Will find out what handwriting decode experts say.”

Great research. Will find out what hand writing decode experts say — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 4, 2022

Anand Mahindra loves to share fun and interesting video with his online family every now and then. To mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a majestic idol of Lord Ganapati sitting on a chariot.

He’s unstoppable. May his Force be with you. Have a blessed #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/fGOFy0VrML — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 31, 2022

Along with the clip, he wrote, “He’s unstoppable. May his Force be with you. Have a blessed.”

