Anand Mahindra’s ‘Reliable’ Weather Predicting Instrument Cracks Up Twitter

Anand Mahindra is a natural when it comes to micro-blogging. Having amassed more than 90 lakh followers on Twitter, The Mahindra group honcho makes sure his audience gets to see something new, refreshing, and informative on their feed. His recent tweet aligns with that pattern and displays quite a hilarious weather forecasting mechanism. The billionaire on Wednesday shared a unique ‘weather predicting’ instrument. What you can see here is a coconut hung from a stick, with some directions written on the board adjacent to it.

The title reads “Weather Station.” According to the board, if the hung coconut is moving then it’s windy, if it’s wet, then it’s rainy. If the coconut is white, then it is snowy out there and if the coconut is invisible, it’s foggy. The last was the most hilarious. It says, if the coconut is gone, then it’s a hurricane.

Anand Mahindra shared the picture of the board affixed near, what seems to be, a coast. He mentioned how vague the weather patterns have become and that the board is the “only reliable” way to forecast weather. “With Climate Change making weather patterns so unpredictable, this may well be the only reliable forecasting mechanism of the future.”

Take a look:

With Climate Change making weather patterns so unpredictable, this may well be the only reliable forecasting mechanism of the future… pic.twitter.com/X6rURV2E3C— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 4, 2022

Since being shared, the photo has accumulated more than 17,000 likes. Netizens love the coconut weather forecasting system. “Love this – A Coconut index for weather,” wrote one user. Another claimed, “Humans cannot invent a more precise instrument than this.” Here are some more reactions to the tweet:

Weather forecasting getting sophisticated. https://t.co/ENFajqB3AB— Prashan Nagendra (@prashan3439) May 5, 2022

Natural prediction by natural products. https://t.co/77MmGMShqE— nadeem aqil (@nadeem_jai) May 5, 2022

Easy language for everyone to understand. https://t.co/dFutiKN8G8— Mukhram Singh Tewatia @mukhramtewatia (@mukhram_tewatia) May 5, 2022

lmao at the Hurricane one https://t.co/qJFyGeLN0u— Dr. Claudia William MD, MScHAL (@DrCSWilliam) May 5, 2022

The billionaire recently celebrated his 67th birthday and thanked all his followers for their wishes. He also shared his “Best birthday present” on the micro-blogging platform.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.