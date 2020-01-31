Anand Mahindra's 'Samosa' Joke After Arvind Krishna Becomes IBM CEO Wins Twitter

The news of Indian-origin Arvind Krishna being appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IBM was welcomed all across the globe.

Many people took to social media platforms to point to the fact that Arvind Krishna joins the league of Indian-origin CEOs heading multinational companies.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra congratulated the new IBM CEO in his signature tongue-in-cheek style.

“Satya, Sundar, Shantanu & Arvind running four US tech giants,” he tweeted.

Mahindra was referring to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google boss Sundar Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen being joined by Arvind Krishna.

What a stunning endorsement of the managerial capabilities of Indian-origin managers. Satya, Sundar, Shantanu & Arvind running four US tech giants. This places a responsibility on Indian managers to demonstrate that they can take Indian companies to the top as well...! https://t.co/hdkDqLMjFv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2020

Mahindra followed his congratulatory message with a funny remark.

“On a lighter note, the next time the White House organises a conclave of tech industry titans, they’ll have to ensure the snacks are samosas and not Hamburgers,” he tweeted.

On a lighter note, the next time the White House organises a conclave ot Tech Industry titans, they’ll have to ensure the snacks are Samosas & not Hamburgers... https://t.co/iyA5mBN89P — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2020

Arvind Krishna will take over as the 10th CEO of IBM in April, after succeeding Virginia ‘Ginni’ Rometty. The 57-year-old has been at the tech giant for over three decades and is considered to be one of the leading figures involved in the acquisition of Red Hat in July, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.